North American and European Connected Motorcycles Growth Opportunities Report 2021

The study covers technology-oriented motorcycle developments for 2020 and 2021 and discusses technology and connectivity updates resulting from original equipment manufacturers, partnerships/collaborations, and regulatory impacts.

The connected motorcycles industry in North America and Europe is poised for growth as consumers are expected to increasingly opt for two-wheelers post-pandemic.

The study forecasts different scenarios for connected motorcycles adoption and deployment from 2021 to 2025 and analyzes growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for all participants in the connected motorcycles ecosystem, including motorcycle manufacturers, tier I companies, and technology service providers.

The connected motorcycles study for North America and Europe provides an insight into the technological development and innovations of the new decade that will transform the motorcycles industry. The current generation of motorcycles will have new technologies such as embedded connectivity, artificial intelligence, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) systems.

Motorcycle manufacturers are expected to strategically align themselves with connectivity service providers (tier 1 suppliers and technology service providers) through partnerships to achieve this transformation goal.

This study includes case studies on key motorcycle manufacturers and how they approach the next wave of connected use cases. For instance, BMW Motorrad's emergency call (eCall) and Damon Motorcycles's advanced warning system are indications of what motorcycle manufacturers could pursue in the coming years.

The publisher also offers an overview of how technology companies help manufacturers with connected motorcycles strategies as well as trends such as eCall, comparisons between tethered and embedded connectivity, navigation development, hardware roadmap, connected service offerings roadmap, and technology trends including eCall, telematics, and human-machine interface.

Conclusions and future market outlook are presented along with recommendations on how ecosystem participants should pursue connectivity in motorcycles.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Motorcycles Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Dynamics

Growth Dynamics - Key Findings

Connected Motorcycles - Tethered and Embedded

Connected Motorcycles Landscape

Evolution of Connected Technologies in Motorcycles

Connected Motorcycles - Features and Services Overview

OEM Overview - Tethered versus Embedded Connectivity

OEM Remote App Landscape

Connectivity Transformations in Motorcycles 2020-2021

Embracing Embedded Connectivity with Electrification

Industry Initiatives - Embedded Telematics Solutions

Connected Motorcycles - Market Development

3. Market Overview

Connected Motorcycles - Value Chain

Connected Services Overview and OEM Initiatives

OEM Services Roadmap

Connected Motorcycles - Business Model Proposition

Connected Services Packaging and Pricing

4. Key Trends Transforming the Industry

Key Trends Defining the Future of Connected Motorcycles

Hardware Roadmap

Connected Services Delivered through the Cloud

Safety Services - eCall System

Development of Navigation Services

Next Frontier of Connected Technologies - V2X

Next Frontier of Connected Technologies - AI

Next Frontier of 2-Wire (2W) Technologies - CoPilotT

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Analysis of Factors for Connected Motorcycles Adoption in Different Scenarios

Key Growth Metrics in North America

Key Growth Metrics in Europe

Growth Drivers for the Connected Motorcycles Industry

Growth Restraints for the Connected Motorcycles Industry

North America - YoY Adoption Rates and Sales

Europe - YoY Adoption Rates and Sales

Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Assumptions in Three Different Scenarios

North America - Revenue Forecast for Embedded Connected Motorcycles

Europe - Revenue Forecast for Embedded Connected Motorcycles

Competitive Environment

Recommendations

Key Strategic Imperatives

6. Profiles of OEMs

Harley-Davidson - OEM Feature Strategy

Harley-Davidson - Connected Services

Harley-Davidson - Roadmap

BMW Motorrad - OEM Feature Strategy

BMW Motorrad - Connected Services

BMW Motorrad - Roadmap

Indian Motorcycle - OEM Feature Strategy

Indian Motorcycle - Connected Services

Indian Motorcycle - Roadmap

Honda - OEM Feature Strategy

Honda - Connected Services

Honda - Roadmap

Yamaha - OEM Feature Strategy

Yamaha - Roadmap

Zero Motorcycles - OEM Feature Strategy

Zero Motorcycles - Connected Services

Zero Motorcycles - Roadmap

Damon Motorcycles - OEM Feature Strategy

Damon Motorcycles - Roadmap

7. Profiles of Tier 1 Companies

Bosch

Continental

Harman

Panasonic

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Adopt Connected Technologies to Enhance Rider Safety and Experience

Growth Opportunity 2 - Partner with TSPs to Enable Seamless Connected Services

Growth Opportunity 3 - Connectivity and Electrification Combination is Key for the Future of Motorcycling

