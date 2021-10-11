Berkshire Grey and Atos Partner to Bring an Automation-First Approach to Supply Chain Transformation

BEDFORD, Mass. and PARIS, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and Atos today announced a partnership to accelerate automation of supply chain operations. Together, the two companies will bring Intelligent Enterprise Robotic solutions to retail, transportation, and logistics (RTL) customers, enabling them to overcome strained supply chains.



“Berkshire Grey and Atos believe digital transformation and robotics are two sides of the same coin for those looking to transform the supply chain for today’s on-demand world,” said Neil Berry, SVP and General Manager for EMEA at Berkshire Grey. “We look forward to working together to provide the holistic, flexible and cost-effective warehouse automation and supply chain transformation solutions our shared customers value in order to meet the needs of high velocity and high volume order fulfillment.”

This partnership between Berkshire Grey and Atos will enable retailers and logistics providers to integrate end-to-end intelligent robotic solutions within existing IT and operations ecosystems, helping them meet surging demand through enhanced supply chain visibility and automation with minimal manual intervention. Berkshire Grey’s automated picking, mobility and orchestration solutions augment existing warehouse staff to increase throughput and productivity throughout the supply chain and maximize fulfillment flexibility and responsiveness. Atos will implement and integrate Berkshire Grey’s AI-enabled robotic solutions into clients’ complete supply chain ecosystems to ensure information flows across systems of record as smoothly as materials transition through the warehouse.

“Many organizations are considering implementing robotics and automation, but they struggle with implementing the transformative change needed to achieve the full benefits. Together, Berkshire Grey and Atos can provide retail, transportation and logistics clients with holistic solutions that meet their needs,” said Guillaume Beuscart, SVP Global Head of Retail, Transportation and Logistics at Atos. “We look forward to working with Berkshire Grey as we integrate their AI-enabled robotic solutions with our retail transformation solutions to provide end-to-end supply chain transformation capabilities across the full value chain.”

With this partnership, Atos will become part of Berkshire Grey’s Partner Alliance (BGPA) program as a Solutions Integrator Partner. The program includes a select group of strategic partners that provide customers with scalable robotic solutions developed to improve fulfillment throughput while driving down operational costs.

Atos and Berkshire Grey will be present at Parcel+Post Expo, the global event for the world’s parcel delivery, eCommerce logistics and postal industries, in Vienna, Austria from October 12-14, 2021. For more information, visit atos.net/events .

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com .

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the Next 20 Paris Stock Index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

