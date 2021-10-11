The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Securities Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Indivior PLC securities – INVVY

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the following announcement of a proposed securities class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Indivior PLC securities (OTCMKTS: INVVY):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED ANY PUBLICLY-TRADED SECURITIES OF INDIVIOR PLC LISTED ON A DOMESTIC EXCHANGE IN THE UNITED STATES, INCLUDING AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS OF INDIVIOR PLC, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED SECURITIES OF INDIVIOR PLC IN A DOMESTIC TRANSACTION IN THE UNITED STATES, BETWEEN MARCH 10, 2015 THROUGH APRIL 9, 2019, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE.



YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, that a hearing will be held on January 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. before the Honorable Esther Salas, United States District Judge of the District of New Jersey, 50 Walnut Street, Courtroom MLK 5A, Newark, New Jersey 07102 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $2,000,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for attorneys’ fees of up to one-third of the Settlement Amount ($666,666.67) plus a proportionate share of interest accrued on the Settlement Amount, Lead Counsel’s reimbursement of litigation expenses incurred of not more than $35,000, and Award to Lead Plaintiff of not more than $5,000, should be approved; and (4) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated February 8, 2021 (the “Settlement Stipulation”). The Court reserves the right to hold the Settlement Hearing telephonically or by other virtual means.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired any publicly-traded securities of Indivior listed on a domestic exchange in the United States, including any American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of Indivior, or otherwise acquired securities of Indivior in a domestic transaction in the United States, between March 10, 2015 through April 9, 2019, both dates inclusive (“Settlement Class Period”), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Indivior securities. You may obtain copies of the detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Securities Class Action (“Notice”) and the Proof of Claim and Release Form by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator: Indivior PLC Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, P.O. Box 230, Media, PA 19063; (Tel) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Notice and submit your Proof of Claim and Release Form online at www.strategicclaims.net/Indivior/. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form electronically or postmarked no later than December 7, 2021 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than December 16, 2021, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Settlement Stipulation.

Any objection by a Settlement Class Member to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, Lead Counsel’s requests for an award to Lead Counsel of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and Award to Lead Plaintiff must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than December 16, 2021, by each of the following:





Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

District of New Jersey

Martin Luther King Building

& U.S. Courthouse

50 Walnut Street

Newark, NJ 07102



LEAD COUNSEL:



THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Daniel Tyre-Karp

275 Madison Avenue

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016 COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANTS:



COVINGTON & BURLING LLP

Mark P. Gimbel

The New York Times Building

620 Eighth Avenue

New York, NY 10018

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A. Daniel Tyre-Karp 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 dtyrekarp@rosenlegal.com

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.



Dated: September 16, 2021



BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY