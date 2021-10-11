Meow Wolf Amplifies Immersive Art Experience with SADA and Anthos

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, is working with Meow Wolf , a visionary art and entertainment company, on its Omega Mart exhibition in Las Vegas. A Google Cloud Premier partner, SADA is helping Meow Wolf leverage Anthos, the hybrid cloud platform from Google Cloud. Meow Wolf’s work with SADA and use of Anthos are being featured in a spotlight session at the upcoming Google Cloud Next ‘21 conference, October 12-14, 2021.



Omega Mart, which opened in February, is the world’s most surreal supermarket and sensory playground featuring otherworldly displays, hidden portals and shelves stocked with peculiar products. With live, interactive displays that can be accessed via RFID-powered Boop Cards, shoppers become part of the experience.

The complex, always-on nature of the exhibit required the most reliable, scalable IT infrastructure. Meow Wolf selected the Google Cloud Platform and partnered with SADA, the 3-time Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year. SADA’s consultancy expertise with Anthos and its concepts helped Meow Wolf design and apply solutions to meet Omega Mart’s needs. Since the opening of the exhibit, SADA has continued to provide technical account management and support.

“SADA has been instrumental to this process, from helping us conceive the technical solutions built on Anthos to tackling various hurdles along the way,” said Jordan Snyder, Vice President of Platform at Meow Wolf. “Their guidance, expertise and support has helped make the launch of Omega Mart a huge success.”

Anthos is a hybrid cloud application modernization platform. It allows apps to run unmodified on existing on-premises hardware and many public clouds in simple, flexible and secure ways. Anthos fit Meow Wolf’s requirements for a modern cloud application that could be deployed on-premises to ensure low latency and fault tolerance. Anthos is now used to host Meow Wolf’s applications that capture customer interactions with the various Boop and computer stations, which facilitate the interactive gameplay element of the experience and drive the exhibit’s story.

“Anthos has helped us create a groundbreaking experience that immerses guests in a way that’s never been done before,” said Snyder. “It gives us a ‘single pane of glass’ to monitor, maintain and quickly push out app updates.”

“It’s exciting to know that technology like Anthos can be applied to bring artistic visions to life in new and creative ways,” said Miles Ward, CTO at SADA. “Omega Mart is one of many amazing ways to apply Anthos technology. Once again, Meow Wolf is on the cutting-edge of creativity and innovation.”

About SADA

​​SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2021 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com .

About Meow Wolf

Recognized in Fast Company's 2020 list of The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Meow Wolf is a Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company that creates immersive, interactive experiences to transport audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration. The company's first location in Santa Fe opened in 2016 and showcases the THEA Award-winning, international sensation House Of Eternal Return, where two million visitors have now discovered a multidimensional mystery house with secret passages, portals to magical worlds, and surreal, maximalist and mesmerizing art exhibits. In 2019, Meow Wolf expanded beyond Santa Fe and opened Kaleidoscape, the world’s first artist-driven ride at Elitch Gardens in Denver. Meow Wolf has expanded to Las Vegas at AREA15 with their second permanent installation, Omega Mart, and their third in Denver, Convergence Station, both now open. Meow Wolf is proud to be the only certified B-Corporation in the themed entertainment industry, with a team dedicated to social impact and building a more inclusive and sustainable economy.