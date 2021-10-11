Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation To Release Third Quarter 2021 Results

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company”) today announced that it will release third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Monday, October 25, 2021.



Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Management will conduct a conference call and listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zze37wck

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 220-4170 Participant International Dial-In Number: (864) 663-5235

The conference ID is: 1236699

A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank.

Bill Cimino, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations 804.448.0937