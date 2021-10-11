Rosinbomb™and World-Renowned Industry Icon Tommy Chong Announce a Second Exclusive Product Collaboration

RENO, Nev., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB line of solventless extraction presses and Industry Icon Tommy Chong announced today that they have agreed to launch another exclusive and limited edition, custom Rosinbomb Rocket consumer extraction press. The Rosinbomb Rocket is widely acclaimed as the best personal, solventless rosin press in the world and has been featured in Forbes and Engadget. As part of this innovative initiative to merge creative design and function, Rosinbomb and its partner entertainment and industry and cultural icon Tommy Chong are releasing the Limited Edition Tommy Rocket II.



The Tommy Chong Rocket II will feature Tommy’s exclusive artwork etched into the front panel of the product. Priced at $579 the limited offering products will be individually hand signed by Tommy and are a numbered collectible edition available exclusively at Rosinbomb here: https://www.rosinbomb.com/pages/tchongrocket

Rosinbomb’s CEO, Fred Angelopoulos said, “We are overjoyed to launch another exclusive collaboration with the incomparable Tommy Chong. We could not be more honored to have his artistic etchings on our products. “This collaboration with Tommy Chong is a fantastic merging of two preeminent cultural brands that share the same philosophies regarding a safe, organic and solventless approach to wellness.”

Tommy Chong said of the collaboration, "I love my Rosinbomb Press, it's the best piece of machinery I have, and it makes some delicious concentrate!"

ROSINBOMB continues to be celebrated by experts and leading media outlets. Forbes.com called the Rocket ‘Revolutionary Technology That Creates Perfect Rosin Every time’ and Tech expert website Engadget named the Rocket ‘The Panini Press Of Plants.’

Rosinbomb is the only company in the industry that offers a Lifetime Warranty and a TrueForce Guarantee™

To view the complete line of Rosinbomb presses and accessories please visit http://www.rosinbomb.com . To view all the other exciting and engaging products from Tommy Chong, please visit www.tommychong.com

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-60 press and related accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors, retailers and directly at rosinbomb.com .

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb (OTC:ROSN) has over four years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug-and-press out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally-extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

About Chongson, Inc.

Chongson Inc. is the licensing company behind Tommy Chong's products which consist of cannabis, CBD and smoking accessories. The company manages dozens of licenses in the United States and Internationally. Tommy Chong is an American Cultural Icon most famously known for creating the stoner comedy genre.

Website: www.tommychong.com

