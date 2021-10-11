Budee™ Unveils New Shoppable Cannabis Delivery App for Apple

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home™ (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced that Budee™, its e-commerce cannabis delivery platform and service, has launched the Budee Cannabis Delivery app, which is available for download in the Apple App (“app”) store now. Download the app HERE.



Now available through Apple’s App store, Budee’s 173,000 loyal customers can purchase from its wide-ranging selection and track orders to their doorstep with an intuitive app-based shopping experience. The Budee app improves the cannabis delivery customer experience by streamlining customer interactions into a single easy-to-use app interface. Additionally, customers installing Budee’s app can take advantage of personalized, unique deals and discounts. With 113 million iPhone users in the U.S. second only to Android users*, the Apple App Store provides great access for Budee to engage with new customers in all key markets.

Budee’s marketplace app features an extensive, curated product assortment of flower, pre-roll, concentrates, edibles, and accessories. Its ease of use and hybrid distribution model increases customer satisfaction, as local express product availability is optimized with trained Budee employees poised to deliver straight from their stocked vehicles in under 60 minutes to 92% of California’s population, with special orders coming from one of Budee’s distribution center hubs accommodating the customer’s preferred schedule. Budee’s recent launch in Portland, Oregon is gaining recognition for its localized approach to servicing the cannabis community and is being expanded throughout the state.

Other unique Budee app features are:

Seamless Purchase Experience: Budee offers attractive pricing and enticing promotions across Budee’s curated product line straight from its delivery hub without the need for a retail storefront.

Budee offers attractive pricing and enticing promotions across Budee’s curated product line straight from its delivery hub without the need for a retail storefront. Complete In-App Cannabis E-Commerce Shopping: Engaging e-commerce shopping experience, with user registration, ID verification, product selection, delivery time selection, payment, and order tracking integrated into the Budee app.

Engaging e-commerce shopping experience, with user registration, ID verification, product selection, delivery time selection, payment, and order tracking integrated into the Budee app. Special and Exclusive Deals, Products deals & promotions: Customers installing the Budee app can take advantage of real-time brand specials not available anywhere else, with programs designed to reward retention and repeat purchase.

Customers installing the Budee app can take advantage of real-time brand specials not available anywhere else, with programs designed to reward retention and repeat purchase. Expedited customer service: Through the app, customers can communicate with their Budee driver faster and easier for a smoother, more compliant delivery process.

Through the app, customers can communicate with their Budee driver faster and easier for a smoother, more compliant delivery process. On-Time Delivery: All orders arrive and are delivered by a company employee that the consumer can recognize, devoted to local delivery with friendliness and discretion.



“The addition of the Budee app to Apple’s App Store is a significant milestone for our Company and for the industry as a whole. We are ready and excited to expand our technological leadership to the 65% of our customers who have an iPhone as well as new customers enthused to have our great assortment and personalized service, who can now seamlessly and confidentially purchase cannabis products through their mobile device in our markets,” commented Adam Berk, CEO of Stem. “We continue to focus on improving customer experience and have launched our Budee app across our current footprint in California and Oregon to facilitate new customer acquisition and service excellence. As we continue to execute on our Farm-to-Home delivery strategy and expand operations to other parts of the U.S., Apple’s app store platform will accelerate our market penetration and drive customer acquisition,” Berk concluded.

Budee will be expanding into new markets in late 2021 and throughout 2022 with its proven ability to exceed customer expectations without relying on non-company retail locations.

About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem Holdings is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. Stem's family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens™, TravisxJames™, and Yerba Buena™ flower and extracts; Cannavore™ edible confections; Doseology™, a CBD mass-market brand launching in late 2021; as well as DaaS brands Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ e-commerce platforms provide direct-to consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience).

