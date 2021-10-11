Introducing DZS Xperience – A Cloud-Native Broadband Experience and Service Management Solution for World-Class Fiber Access

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with personalized smart services pioneer Plume ® to debut DZS Xperience, a new solution that sets the standard for intelligent, end-to-end broadband customer experience management and service delivery excellence.



By bringing the award-winning DZS Cloud platform and broadband connectivity solutions together with Plume’s best-in-class SaaS experience platform, service providers will have access to the apps, insight and intelligence to more effectively manage both residential and small business subscribers, create new ARPU opportunities, and generate significant OPEX savings. Central to the offering are Plume’s highly-rated customer-facing apps which give subscribers unprecedented control and influence over their broadband experience. DZS also announces the integration of the DZS Helix Edge Access portfolio with the OpenSync™ open-source silicon-to-cloud framework to enable new services to be delivered at world-class speed, scale, and performance.

Armed with this new solution, DZS is enabling new XCelerate by DZS customers and existing customers who have already deployed DZS Helix Edge Access globally across more than 750 service providers and in over 20 million connected premises to:

Evolve rapidly from technology providers to experience providers

rapidly from technology providers to experience providers Create multiple new service and revenue opportunities

Optimize operational efficiency by streamlining customer support and reducing site visits

operational efficiency by streamlining customer support and reducing site visits Intercept connectivity problems before they occur to mitigate churn and enhance performance

Empower subscribers with self-service to control their own experience



“Our groundbreaking strategic partnership creates a powerful Network-as-a-Service solution designed to be deployed across tens of millions of DZS edge access systems,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “DZS Xperience is much more than the sum of DZS Cloud + DZS Broadband Connectivity + Plume. This new solution is transformative for DZS customers, providing what we believe to be the industry’s first true end-to-end Network-as-a-Service offering that will enable our customers to rapidly evolve from technology providers to experience providers. As our customers make this shift, DZS Xperience can enable each of these service providers to significantly enhance their business models by providing a platform for differentiated services, increased revenues, lower operating costs and reduced customer churn.”

As part of this agreement, the entirety of Plume’s award-winning digital subscriber suites for smart homes and small businesses will now be available globally to service providers through DZS as applications that comprise the DZS Xperience solution and are part of the DZS Cloud portfolio and deployable across DZS Helix Edge Access systems, including:

For consumers: HomePass™ brings service providers and their subscribers a "new bundle" of smart home services featuring flawless whole-home adaptive Wi-Fi, advanced parental & access controls, rock-solid cybersecurity, state-of-the-art Wi-Fi presence detection and more.

HomePass™ brings service providers and their subscribers a “new bundle” of smart home services featuring flawless whole-home adaptive Wi-Fi, advanced parental & access controls, rock-solid cybersecurity, state-of-the-art Wi-Fi presence detection and more. For small businesses: WorkPass™ delivers an intelligent workplace services suite that enables small businesses to meet their networking, cybersecurity, guest analytics, business insights, marketing, advertising and employee management needs.

For small businesses: WorkPass™ delivers an intelligent workplace services suite that enables small businesses to meet their networking, cybersecurity, guest analytics, business insights, marketing, advertising and employee management needs.

For service providers: Haystack™ provides an extensive back-end data prediction and analytics suite that is field-proven to significantly reduce operational costs and cut subscriber churn.

Haystack™ provides an extensive back-end data prediction and analytics suite that is field-proven to significantly reduce operational costs and cut subscriber churn. Mobile apps: The highly-rated HomePass and WorkPass apps, available for iOS® and Android™, can be readily customized with the service provider’s logo, and put the subscriber in complete control of personalizing their services and experience.

The DZS Xperience solution, which currently supports standards-based compatibility for over 200 third party network elements from a variety of vendors, and includes products such as DZS Orchestration, DZS Automation and DZS Analytics. The offering extends the embedded Plume digital subscriber suites with end-to-end intelligence for software and network orchestration and automation, advanced data analytics and services management. The Network-as-a-Service model of DZS Xperience also enables service providers to sell value-added, software-based services to customers over time while scaling on a pay-as-you-grow basis. This strategy aligns with the needs of a wide array of service provider types, including Incumbent Local Exchange Carriers (ILECs), Alternate Fiber Providers/Overbuilders, Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs), Utilities, Mobile Network Operators and Municipalities.

“Plume is delighted to support this new strategic partnership with DZS who will expand OpenSync distribution and Plume’s service availability globally and into new territories,” said Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer at Plume. “This combined DZS-Plume proposition is unique in that it gives CSPs visibility across the entire broadband subscriber journey across the network and down to the last few millimeters in the home where the customer expects a flawless wireless experience and new digital smart home services. The result is higher ARPU and operational savings for the service provider and a phenomenal differentiated broadband experience for the subscriber.”

For more information visit www.DZSi.com .

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access and software defined networking solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world’s most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10 gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 35+ million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cyber-security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

