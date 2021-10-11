Global Prefabricated Buildings Market to Reach $153.7 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prefabricated Buildings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817584/?utm_source=GNW

These building materials are prefabricated in an off-site facility and are then transported to the desired location where they are assembled. Prefabricated homes are a combination of traditional homeownership and technology. These homes are prebuilt at off-site locations using different methods such as 3-D printing and are then assembled at the construction site. Homes that are at least 70% prefabricated are known as modular homes. Although the prefab homes are placed on permanent foundations, their structures are pre-built in sections. This makes taking apart, transportation and building of these homes easy. Compared to traditional houses, prefab homes are cheaper and also more sustainable and better looking. The construction materials used in developing prefab homes are classified as concrete based and metal fabricated.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prefabricated Buildings estimated at US$106.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Panel Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$61.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Skeleton Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Prefabricated Buildings market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $38.2 Billion by 2026



The Prefabricated Buildings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$38.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$41.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is being fostered by factors such as lesser construction time required, cost savings, office requirements in emerging SEZs, rising real estate investments, fast-paced urbanization, rising demand for alternative approaches to construction, and temporary and immediate requirements in the industrial sector. The market is also gaining from the rising customer attention towards reducing CO2 emissions, green construction, and lowering waste. Also, the expanding construction and infrastructure markets in Asia and growing investments in real estate worldwide are also driving market growth. The development of the market is likely to be in accordance with the growth of the housing and real estate markets globally, with immense growth opportunities likely to emerge from the GCC and Asia-Pacific regions. Rising awareness of the benefits of prefabricated buildings among people and their growing acceptance is also boding well for the market`s growth. Further, increasing renovation activities for improving aesthetic value of buildings and also their construction value is supporting demand for prefabricated buildings. Increasing disposable income levels are spurring new house construction activities, which is also fuelling interest in prefabricated buildings. There is growing demand for prefabricated products that are available in different sizes and shapes. Metal products that are prefabricated are being employed for various decorative architectural requirements in buildings. Demand for industrial modular buildings is on the rise on account of the significant advantages of off-site construction, such as more flexibility, faster project completion, cost effectiveness, greener and safe construction, and feasibility in remote locations.



Cellular Systems Segment to Reach $37.9 Billion by 2026



In the global Cellular Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Offsite Production and Prefabrication Gain Appeal Amidst COVID-19

An Introduction to Prefabricated Buildings

Variables Impacting the Cost of Prefab Homes

Prefab/Modular/Panelized Homes

Advantages and Challenges

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Select Trends Influencing the Market

EXHIBIT 2: World Prefabricated Buildings Market by Product Type

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Panel

Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems, and Combined

Systems

EXHIBIT 3: World Prefabricated Buildings Market by End-Use

Sector (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Commercial, Residential, and Industrial

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 4: World Prefabricated Buildings Market by Region:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 5: World Prefabricated Buildings Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,

Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Affordable Housing

EXHIBIT 6: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, & 2100

EXHIBIT 7: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in

Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urbanization: Major Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 8: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Expansion in Middle Class Population Augurs Well for Future Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Prefab to Address Construction Industry?s Major Problems

Prefabricated Houses: A Stop-Gap Solution for Emergency Housing

Global ?Green Construction? Trend Augurs Well for the

Prefabrication Market

EXHIBIT 10: Green Buildings Market (2021): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Revenues by Construction Sector

EXHIBIT 11: Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019)

Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building

Practices among Contractors in North America: Ranked by Order

of Importance

Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven

Prefabrication

3D Printing Enhances Prefabrication Process

Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space

Needs

Educational Institutions Invest In Prefabricated Buildings

Prefabricated Buildings Gain Traction in Healthcare Sector

Industrial Enterprises Adopt Prefabricated Approach

Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated

Model

Revenue Contribution of Agricultural Sector Remains High

Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs

Metal Roofing Systems Sense Robust Opportunities

Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings Gain Traction

Public Misconceptions Hinder Widespread Adoption of

Prefabricated Housing



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Panel Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Panel Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Panel Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Skeleton Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Skeleton Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Skeleton Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cellular Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellular Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Combined Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Combined Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Combined Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 12: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market

over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector

EXHIBIT 13: Number of States Limiting the Construction Industry

due to COVID-19 as of April 2020

EXHIBIT 14: US Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Jan 2012 -

Jan 2021

Non-Residential Segment: A Key End-Use Market for Prefabricated

Buildings

EXHIBIT 15: Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-

July): 2019 Vs 2020

EXHIBIT 16: US Non Residential Buildings % Change: 2019 & 2020

Residential Construction: An Important End-use Sector

EXHIBIT 17: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

EXHIBIT 18: NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: April 2011-

April 2021

EXHIBIT 19: New Privately-Owned Housing Units (in ?000)

Authorized in Permit-Issuing Places, and Completed (April 2020

to April 2021)

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,

Cellular Systems and Combined Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular

Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel

Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 20: Housing Market in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of

Number of Housing Starts in Thousands

EXHIBIT 21: Housing Starts in Canada in Units: Jan 2020-Oct 2020

Market Analytics

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,

Cellular Systems and Combined Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular

Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and

Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,

Cellular Systems and Combined Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular

Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel

Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Urbanization Builds Positive Impact on Prefabricated Buildings

Market

EXHIBIT 22: Urbanization in China (2009-2019): Percentage Share

of Total Population Living in Cities

Market Analytics

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,

Cellular Systems and Combined Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular

Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel

Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,

Cellular Systems and Combined Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular

Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and

Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,

Cellular Systems and Combined Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular

Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and

Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,

Cellular Systems and Combined Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings

by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular

Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and

Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings

by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,

Cellular Systems and Combined Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular

Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel

Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,

Cellular Systems and Combined Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular

Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel

Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial,

Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,

Cellular Systems and Combined Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular

Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel

Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated Buildings

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,

Cellular Systems and Combined Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular

Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and

Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Prefabricated Buildings by

End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Prefabricated Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems,

Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and Combined Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems,

Cellular Systems and Combined Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Panel Systems, Skeleton Systems, Cellular Systems and

Combined Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Prefabricated Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential

and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Commercial, Residential and Industrial

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prefabricated

Buildings by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Residential and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 23: Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048):

Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities

Market Analytics

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Prefabricated Buildings by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Prefabricated

Buildings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR





