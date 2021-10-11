United States Meat Market Report 2021: Market Stood at $262.54 Billion in 2020, and is Anticipated to Reach $308 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Meat Market, By Product (Chicken, Beef, Pork, Mutton, and Others), By Type (Raw and Processed), By Distribution Channels (Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), By Region, By States, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Meat Market stood at USD262.54 billion in the year 2020, and is anticipated to reach over USD308 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 2.83%

Growth in the market can be attributed to the factor that meat is high in iron, magnesium, zinc, niacin, selenium, riboflavin, and B-vitamins, all of which aid in the conversion of food into energy. Meat also helps lose weight by offering a sense of satisfaction that helps them control their hunger and metabolize food more effectively.

Meat plays an important role within the American diet, in various forms like burgers, steaks, bacon, and chicken, etc. As per the data by What We Eat in America (WWEIA), the American men on average eat 4.8 ounces of meat per day and women eat 3.13 ounces of meat per day, even though the consumption is lesser than the recommended ounces. It is also said that Americans are the ones who spend less than any other developed nation in the world, specifically on meat and poultry products.

The United States Meat Market can be segregated based on product, type, distribution channels, region, and states. In terms of products, it is chicken that dominates the United States Meat Market as Americans consumed 96.4 pounds of broiler chickens per capita in the year 2020.

According to USDA and Economic Research Service figures, by 2030, Americans are likely to consume 101.1 pounds of broiler chickens per capita. As per the abovementioned facts and figures, the chicken segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the meat market during the forthcoming years as well.

Based on distribution channel, market is segmented into departmental stores, specialty stores, hypermarket/supermarket, online sales channel and others. However, department stores have accounted for the majority of the meat market in the United States by 2020. However, due to the tempting offers and discounts available, the online sales channel is likely to grow at a quick rate during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the United States Meat Market is categorized into South, West, Mid-West, and North-East. Among these regions, the Southern States are the major contributors to the supply of chicken products, especially Georgia, Alabama, and Arkansas. However, in terms of consumption, the California State of a Western region holds the first rank based on factors like population, gross domestic product (GDP), and personal income.

The meat industry has been a popular investment destination, with several huge global corporations joining the market.

