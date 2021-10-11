Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443628/?utm_source=GNW

The level of growth hormones should be optimum in human body for normal growth. It can be regulated by several factors such as sleep, stress, exercise, and lower levels of glucose. Human growth hormones help to control body composition, bone and muscle growth, sugar and fat metabolism, recovery from injuries, and body fluids. They also help in boosting muscle strength and performance. Improper levels of growth hormones may affect the quality of life, intensifying the risks of health disorders such as high levels of cholesterol, decreased bone density, and deficiency in growth hormones. While lower levels of the growth hormones result in fat accumulation in the human body, higher levels result in gigantism in children and short bowel syndrome and muscle-wasting disease in adults. With growing age, the human growth hormone levels decrease. This natural process of slowing down of the growth hormone production in human body has raised the interest in synthetic hormone therapies globally.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Human Growth Hormone Drugs estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period. Subcutaneous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intramuscular segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.7% share of the global Human Growth Hormone Drugs market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $285.1 Million by 2026



The Human Growth Hormone Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$285.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$299.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The market is expected to witness growth owing to surge in cases related to pituitary dysfunction, and increasing number of health disorders in children, mainly owing to changes in food habits. Some other major factors that have been driving the market growth are advancement of recombinant HGH drugs, and increasing off-label use of human growth hormones. Also, increase in awareness with regards to treatment processes; increasing aging population; increasing neuropsychiatric cases; increasing funds by governments for research and development within the endocrinology sector; introduction of technological advancements within the healthcare sector for enhancing quality of services; increasing rate of consumption of the drugs in key applications. Additionally, initiatives adopted by private and public organizations for promoting healthcare-related policies and services in the under-developing and developed companies is also boosting market for human growth hormones globally. Also, demand from people for effective treatment processes and rise in disposable income among the urban population is likely to offer market growth opportunities. Increasing prevalence of adopting latest technologies in regards to pill production at low cost is also likely to positively impact market demand for human growth hormones. Increased FDA approvals are offering immense opportunities to companies for developing new, more effective drugs, with lesser side effects. The market will also benefit from increasing number of health disorders in children, mainly owing to changes in food habits. Also, increase in awareness in regards to treatment processes; increasing aging population; increasing neuropsychiatric cases; increasing funds by governments for research and development within the endocrinology sector; introduction of technological advancements within the healthcare sector for enhancing quality of services; increasing rate of consumption of the drugs in key applications; increasing approvals by FDA along with other government organizations; as well as increase in research organizations pertaining to the biotechnology field is driving market growth. Additionally, initiatives adopted by private and public organizations for promoting healthcare-related policies and services in the under-developing and developed companies is also boosting market for human growth hormones globally.



Intravenous Segment to Reach $304.8 Million by 2026



In the global Intravenous segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$231.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$269.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.4 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)



AnkeBio Co. Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

EMD Serono Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Genentech, Inc (Roche)

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd

Ipsen S.A.

LG Life Sciences

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG)

Strongbridge Biopharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd







