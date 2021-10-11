KERING - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - October 4 to 8, 2021

English French

Paris, October 11, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from October 4 to 8, 2021:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/10/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 621.3209 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/10/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 620.0570 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/10/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 613.3886 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/10/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 634.4519 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/10/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 633.7158 XPAR TOTAL 97 500 624.5868

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/12938384540e2503/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-October-4-to-8-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

