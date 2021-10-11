Mapi Pharma to Present Series of Recent Advancements for Treating Multiple Sclerosis (MS) at ECTRIMS 2021

Results for Glatiramer Acetate (GA) Depot Phase IIa study in patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis, and novel anti-BMP for remyelination treatment in MS will be presented



ECTRIMS 2021 Digital Experience will be held virtually Oct. 13-15, 2021

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mapi Pharma Ltd., a fully integrated, late-stage clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on introducing innovative solutions for neurological indications, announced today that the company will present recent advancements from its pipeline for treating MS at the leading MS conference, ECTRIMS 2021 Digital Experience, to be held virtually, October 13-15, 2021. Mapi was selected to present pre-clinical and clinical results on breakthrough advancements in two of its development programs.

Ehud Marom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mapi, said, “Mapi is developing innovative solutions to MS patients including our long-acting GA Depot product for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) which completed recruitment in its Phase III study earlier this year and which is partnered with Viatris. At ECTRIMS this year we are excited to present clinical data on our long-acting GA Depot in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) as well as new data on a novel anti-BMP remyelination agent for MS.”

Based on the initial efficacy and safety results in the PPMS study, the company is seeking a partner to support the development of GA Depot in this indication. In addition, Mapi plans to initiate clinical studies for the treatment of MS patients using the company’s novel anti-BMP treatment for remyelination. The product is based on an invention by Dr. Arnon Karni, of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Israel.

Mapi’s focus on MS encompasses several technologies including oral dosage forms, for which the company has been manufacturing and selling a generic form of Fingolimod (GilenyaTM) for RRMS since 2017, long-acting depot injections, New Chemical Entities (NCE) for remyelination anti-BMP, as well as combinations of GA with exosomes.

The company welcomes attendees to meet with us virtually at ECTRIMS 2021 to learn more about:

PPMS Title: PPMS: Glatiramer acetate depot (extended-release) phase IIa study in patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis: safety and efficacy snapshot Session: eP31 ePoster session, Immunomodulation/Immunosuppression Date / time: Wednesday, 13 October, 12:00 - 21:00 CEST Poster # P697 Abstract: https://ectrims2021.abstractserver.com/program/#/details/presentations/809 Novel Anti-BMP for Remyelination Title: Blockade of bone morphogenetic protein-2/4 induces oligodendrogenesis and remyelination in inflammatory and toxic demyelinating disorders Session: eP32 ePoster - Neuroprotection and Repair Date / time: Wednesday, 13 October, 12:00 - 21:00 CEST Poster # P710 Abstract: https://ectrims2021.abstractserver.com/program/#/details/presentations/492

Questions may be submitted by contacting Mapi directly or via the comment field in the ePoster which will be available in the ePoster library throughout the whole congress.



About Anti-BMP for Remyelination

Small molecules (SM1) that act through a novel mechanism of action of Anti-Bone Morphogenic Protein (anti-BMP). Anti-BMP agents promote remyelination by directing neural stem cells to differentiate into oligodendrocytes that induce myelination and differentiate into neurons. SM1 has the potential to reduce disability and be a disease modifying treatment.

About Mapi Pharma

Mapi is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of high barrier-to-entry and high added-value life cycle management (“LCM”) products that target large markets and generic drugs that include complex active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) and formulations. The GA Depot injection, administered once every four weeks, is the first in a series of depot long-acting injections in the company’s pipeline, for the treatment of MS. The product is a LCM version of Copaxone®, which requires injections daily or every other day. Mapi Pharma partnered with Viatris (formed through the combination of Mylan N.V. and Pfizer’s Existing Pharmaceuticals division) for GA Depot in an agreement under which Viatris was granted an exclusive license to commercialize the GA Depot injection product for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. Mapi’s portfolio also includes a leading development of Depot GLP-1 for diabetes, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s with innovative IP. Mapi is built on strong chemical and pharmaceutical R&D capabilities, a deep understanding of the global market and of regulatory needs. Mapi is headquartered in Israel, with R&D facilities in Israel and China, an API production facility in the Neot-Hovav Eco Industrial Park and an aseptic manufacturing and a Fill & Finish facility for injectable Finished Dosage Forms in Jerusalem. Mapi has a strong IP position, filing numerous patent applications for APIs and formulations. Mapi Pharma was founded by Ehud Marom who serves as Chairman & CEO of Mapi Pharma and Stem Cell Medicine. For more information, please visit: www.mapi-pharma.com

