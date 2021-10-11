Data Storage Corporation Announces Appointment of Kristi Cates as Director of Marketing and Ed Grossman as Data Analytics Practice Leader

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, IBM Power infrastructure-as-a-service and cyber-security based solutions, announced today that Kristi Cates has joined as Director of Marketing and Ed Grossman has joined as Data Analytics Practice Leader.



Ms. Cates will be focused on building go-to-market plans, developing strategic marketing programs and campaigns. She will also work closely with the Company’s partnership alliances to fully utilize comarketing program offerings. Ms. Cates is an accomplished demand generation and channel marketing leader with significant communications and global marketing experience in hi-tech software and customer relationship management. Before joining the Company, she helped establish the Partner Marketing program in North America for Buildxact. Previously, Ms. Cates led IBM’s North America Partner Marketing ecosystem team and held various marketing and event roles over the course of her 23-year career at IBM. Ms. Cates attended Texas A&M university and holds several certifications, including digital forensics and cyber security.

Mr. Grossman will be responsible for guiding the Company’s data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics initiatives. Mr. Grossman brings more than 30 years of experience as a software developer, software architect, and technical leader across multiple disciplines. He has a history of working in leading edge technologies and brings extensive experience advising enterprises on digital transformation. His skills include AI and analytics, IBM Blockchain/Hyperledger, cloud applications, mobile applications, and agile methodologies. Before joining the Company, Mr. Grossman led IBM teams enabling business partners worldwide with leading edge technologies such as Data Science, AI, and Blockchain. Prior to IBM, he held technical leadership roles at several small companies, was a research programmer with several universities, and served with standards organizations. Mr. Grossman has a Bachelor of Science degree from Brown University and a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Washington.

Mark Wyllie, CEO of the Company’s Flagship subsidiary, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome two industry leaders to our team. Ed’s talents move us into the high growth area of data analytics and complements the IBM Power infrastructure-as-a-service and business continuity marketplace providing customers with insights into their data. The addition of Kristi significantly increases our marketing capabilities so that we can maximize our outreach to achieve our ambitious growth objectives.”

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data storage protection and IT management. Clients look to Data Storage to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, cyber security, data analytics, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

