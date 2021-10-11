New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top 50 Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Companies 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135120/?utm_source=GNW



Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Companies Offer Full-Line Services to Pharmaceutical Manufacturers



Pharmaceutical full-line wholesalers will continue to provide services to manufacturers in the future. While full-line pharmaceutical wholesaling will be the mainstay, some view services targeted at helping the pharmaceutical industry as a potential source of growth and development. Bulk delivery, storage, and transportation of products that require specific conditions (temperature controlled, cold chain logistics, and clinical trials products, for example), end-to-end expertise in supply chain management, packaging and labelling of products for regional markets, and product monitoring and trace services (on-demand service for special products) are among the services available. In this environment, distribution services will play an increasingly important role in pharmaceutical distribution, especially when it comes to bringing goods to market and responding to the rise in direct sales.



Pharmaceutical Full-Line Wholesalers Give Pharmacies a Broad Range of Core And Added Value Services



As outlined above, pharmaceutical wholesalers clearly recognize and defend the pharmacist and pharmacy’s invaluable duties and specialization position, pharmaceutical full-line wholesalers give pharmacies a broad range of core and added value services. Warehousing and storage facilities, inventory management and automated order processing facilities, just-in-time distribution of items, product recall assistance, internal IT management systems and digital resources, training and training for pharmaceutical campaigns, as well as sales and purchasing research, and marketing support for individual products will play a growing role in the future.



What are the Market Drivers in Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Companies Industry?

. Meeting progressive quality standards for product distribution, cold chain requirement, specialty handling of medicines and the need to prevent falsified medicines entering into the supply chain - full-line wholesalers are the trusted supply chain partners

. Need for new solutions for manufacturers, pharmacists and patients

. Optimization of warehouse usage



Discover sales predictions for the world market on the basis of region, submarkets for the forecast period, 2021-2031



Type Sub-Segment Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. Branded

. Generics



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 16 leading national markets:



Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Forecast by Region, 2021-2031 (US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. North America Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Outlook, 2021-2031 (US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. U.S. Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Canada Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Europe Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Outlook, 2021-2031 (US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. Germany Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. UK Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. France Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Italy Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Spain Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Russia Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Rest of Europe Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Outlook, 2021-2031 (US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. Japan Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. China Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. India Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Australia Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Rest of Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Latin America Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Outlook, 2021-2031 (US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. Brazil Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Mexico Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Rest of Latin America Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. MEA America Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Outlook, 2021-2031 (US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. GCC Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. South Africa Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031

. Rest of Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Wholesale & Distribution Market Revenue, 2021-2031



Companies Profiled in the Report:

1. McKesson Corporation

2. Alfresa holdings

3. AmerisourceBergen Corp

4. Cardinal Health

5. CR Pharmaceutical Group

6. Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd

7. MEDIPAL HOLDINGS

8. Profarma Distribuidora de Produ

9. Realcan Pharmaceutical Group Co

10. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd

11. SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD

12. Walgreens Boots Alliance

13. Zhejiang Int’l Group Co. Ltd

14. SUZUKEN

15. The phoenix group pharmaceuticals

16. Smith Drug Company

17. Prodigy Health

18. Ohki Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd

19. North Carolina Mutual Wholesale Drug

20. Morris & Dickson

21. Mawdsleys

22. HyGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc

23. Fortissa

24. CuraScript Special

25. Capital Wholesale Drug Company

26. AAH Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

27. Drogueria Betances, Inc.

28. EzriRx

29. FCL Health Solutions

30. Firstline Pharma Ltd.

31. Goodwill Pharma

32. H. D. Smith

33. Henry Schein Inc.

34. Karo Pharma

35. Letco Medical

36. Masters Pharmaceutical

37. Medline Industries

38. Mockingbird Pharma

39. Mutual Drug

40. OTC Direct

41. Owens & Minor, Inc.

42. QK Healthcare Inc.

43. R&S Northeast LLC

44. RxOneShop

45. Safe Chain Solutions

46. Sigma PLC

47. TopRx

48. Value Drug Company

49. Premium Rx National, LLC

50. Kolmar



