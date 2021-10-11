Life insurance organization is on a mission to empower women

Rock Island, Ill., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Neighbors of America, one of the largest and first women-led insurance organizations in the U.S., located in Rock Island, Ill., has awarded 10 Nation of NeighborsSM empowerment awards to 10 women who are making a difference in the lives of women and/or girls. Each recipient also received $10,000 for the non-profit they are leading or supporting through their efforts. To date, more than $2.5 million has been awarded from this program which serves as the organization’s signature women’s empowerment program.

“Our Nation of Neighbors award and grant recipients each possess a unique and meaningful purpose,” said Cynthia Tidwell, Royal Neighbors President and CEO. “We’re incredibly inspired by their leadership and drive to contribute to the stability, growth, and well-being of every neighbor,” she added. “This is one of the many ways we help women and girls improve their communities.”

Nation of Neighbors awards financial assistance to nominated individuals who plan to start or expand a business, organization, program, or nonprofit that helps women and/or girls in their community. Royal Neighbors’ Beneficial Members, Chapter Leaders, and Agents nominate leaders who are doing extraordinary things in their communities.

The awards were presented by Royal Neighbors’ President and CEO Cynthia Tidwell and the entire Philanthropy Organization during a virtual reception on Wednesday, October 6. The award recipients include:

Brenda Rose, Guthrie Center, Iowa – Firefly Creek Ranch

Ashley Vaala, Vincent, Iowa – The Lotus Community Project

Rachel Gulick, Clive, Iowa – Girls Rock! Des Moines

Pam Frasco, Cleveland, Ohio – Project NICU

Molly Murphy, Coconut Creek, Fla. – Equine Assisted Therapies

Jodie Barton, Sherrard, Ill. – New Kingdom Trailriders

Erin Hottenstein, Fort Collins, Colo. – Colorado 50-50

Regina Fitzpatrick, Spotswood, N.. – Community Hope Ministries

Rita Caviness, Muskegon, Mich. – The Hope Project

Briana Huber, Rock Island, Ill. – Her20

“We wouldn't be able to do so much good without a successful business,” stated Ms. Tidwell. “But our thriving business and financial strength are just part of our differentiation. For 126 years, Royal Neighbors has been able to support local communities across America through volunteerism, local philanthropy, and improving the lives of our Members through the many programs we provide.”

About Royal Neighbors of America

Royal Neighbors of America is a unique provider of life insurance and annuities whose mission is to protect women financially and empower them to improve their lives, families, and communities. Royal Neighbors was founded in 1895 as a membership organization by nine pioneering women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and children. In 2020, Royal Neighbors was upgraded to “A Excellent” (3rd highest out of 13) by the AM Best Company for overall financial strength and ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. For more information about Royal Neighbors of America, visit royalneighbors.org.