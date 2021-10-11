Door Control Module Market worth USD 2.76 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.12% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Door Control Modules Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Door Control Modules Market Research Report, Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market is projected to be worth USD 2.76 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028).

The global door control modules market is fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic companies. They have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, & new product launches and more.

Market Research Future’s Review on Door Control Modules Market

COVID-19 Analysis of Door Control Modules Market



Supply chain disruptions, economic situations, fluctuations in demand share, as well as long-term & immediate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic possessed a negative effect on the door control modules market share. The pandemic has slowed down economic activity and pushed the economy into a steep recession. With the roots being in China, the supply chains in the world are facing shutdown and unprecedented disruption. Besides, the initial setback, the industry is likely to return to normalcy during the forecast period and continue growing much beyond also.

Door Control Modules Market Drivers



Demand for Vehicle Comfort to Boost Market Growth



The demand for vehicle comfort and cabin features will boost the door control modules market value over the forecast period.

Door Control Modules Market Opportunities



Need for Slimmer and Lightweight Doors to Offer Robust Opportunities



The rapid development to improve the adoption of door control panel in next-generation vehicles where doors are slimmer and lightweight compared to traditional vehicle doors will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.



Door Control Modules Market Restraints



Volatility in Raw Material Prices to act as Market Restraint



The volatility in raw material prices will act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Door Control Modules Market Challenges

Change in Trade Policies

The change in trade policies for automotive components may act as market challenge over the forecast period.

Door Control Modules Market Segmentation



The global door control modules market is bifurcated based on type, sales channel, and vehicle type.

By type, the centralized segment will lead the market over the forecast period. The centralized door module controls every operation of the door.

By sales channel, the OEM segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. The low replacement rate of door modules is boosting the growth of the segment for the increasing integration of the door module in almost all light vehicles.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period for the high rate adoption of power electronic features in passenger cars. The rate of penetration of automotive door modules for light vehicles is generally high among luxury and premium vehicles. Besides, the door modules have also begun penetration in economy class vehicles and thus the passenger vehicle segment is leading the vehicle type segment.



Door Control Modules Market Regional Analysis



APAC to Precede Door Control Modules Market

The APAC region will precede the market over the forecast period. The leading consumption of cars across this region, the presence of leading automotive vehicle producers like South Korea, Japan, India, and China, China being the leading consumer and producer of commercial and passenger vehicles, highest production and consumption of vehicles that is increasing the need and sales for door control modules in the vehicles, and high volume production of passenger vehicles in the region are adding to the global door control modules market growth in the region. On the other hand, the stringent interest rates on vehicles across the region may hinder the sales and demand of the door control modules market in the region in the forecast period.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Door Control Modules Market



North America will have admirable growth over the forecast period. Rapid evolution of the transportation industry owing to rapid expansion of e-commerce industry that increases the need for light commercial vehicles in the region, the growing need for vehicles and massive increase in the technological innovations across vehicle components that increase the incorporation of door control modules in the domestic market are adding to the global door control modules market growth in the region.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Door Control Modules Market Research Report Information: by Type (Centralized and Decentralized), by Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2028



