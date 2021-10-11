Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2021 to be published on October 28, 2021

October 11, 2021

 

Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2021 to be published on October 28, 2021

 

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January–September 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 4:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

 

Conference call

An English-language conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day starting at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

 

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

UK: +44 33 3300 0804

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651

US: +1 63 1913 1422

 

PIN: 80167267#

 

Audiocast

The presentation by Kai Öistämö, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at vaisala.com/investors starting at 4:00 p.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 6:00 p.m.

 

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

 

