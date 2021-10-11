William Liu Joins Aviagames as Vice President of Finance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AviaGames , a mobile, skill-based gaming company, today announced William ("Bill") Liu has joined its senior leadership team as Vice President of Finance. In this newly created role, Bill will oversee all financial operations for AviaGames, including financial reporting, analysis and accounting, to support the company's key growth initiatives: team and geography expansion, customer acquisition and new product launches.

AviaGames welcomes Bill at a time of continued company momentum. Heading into the fourth quarter of 2021, AviaGames has:

Secured a $40 million cash investment, led by ACME Capital, Washington Harbour Partners and Powerhouse Capital

Experienced 450% YOY revenue growth

Added $6.1M new users to its platform in 2021

Maintained a #1 position for free casino game Bingo Clash: win real cash in the Apple App Store for six consecutive months

"I'm thrilled to join the AviaGames team and help manage capital to accelerate expansion and put us in a strong financial position to capture new revenue opportunities," said Bill. "Vickie and Ping have built an excellent gaming brand and product with a loyal user base and I look forward to building a financial infrastructure that will scale and provide greater visibility into operations."

Previously, Bill was the Vice President of Finance at The Walt Disney Company, a role he came into through the sale of Foxnet Games, 21st Century Fox's first-ever interactive endeavor. Bill played an instrumental role in the division sale following The Walt Disney acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019.

Prior to Foxnet Games, Bill spent five years working with rapidly growing technology companies, including Kabam, Hotwire and Samasource, where he built out the FP&A function focusing on data-driven decision making. Bill also spent 13 years in corporate finance roles at gaming and entertainment leaders, Electronic Arts and LucasArts Entertainment.

"Following our recent investment round, Bill's financial acumen will be invaluable in helping us strategically deploy the money raised," said Vickie Chen, founder and CEO of AviaGames. "As Ping and I focus on innovation and delivering the most engaging, inclusive products we can to our users, it will be imperative to have financial processes in place that can grow with us, accept multiple currencies and integrate seamlessly with our other tools. With this foundation in place we'll be well positioned to act on our priorities of customer acquisition and international expansion."

A trained CPA, Bill graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a bachelor of arts in Economics. He is based in AviaGames's San Francisco office.

About AviaGames

AviaGames, a unified gaming platform of Pocket7Games allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. Founded by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang in 2017, AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money and have fun.

