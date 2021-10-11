San Antonio, Bexar County, Community Leaders, Organizations Unite to Create a Roadmap to Close Digital Divide

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SA Digital Connects (SADC) is a public/private/community investment in a Community Digital Equity Plan and Roadmap for San Antonio and Greater Bexar County, including timelines, milestones, key stakeholder roles, and required investment for execution. With this roadmap, the community is "shovel ready" to make effective use of local, state, and federal funding for key digital access and equity initiatives impacting households, students, older adults, veterans, people living with disabilities, the workforce, telemedicine and the justice system.

"The pandemic reaffirms that the digital divide is an issue of equity at its core," said Luisa Casso, Corporate Communications Manager, Toyota Motor North America and SA Digital Connects Chair. "It's about not leaving anyone behind. We have all experienced the critical nature of internet access to every aspect of our lives one way or another. SA Digital Connects will convene, advise, and supply experts so public officials can designate funds to close the digital gap."

With 20% of San Antonio and Greater Bexar County residents disconnected from digital resources and hundreds of millions of dollars coming to the community in local, state, and federal funding, community leaders have united behind a comprehensive action plan, helping public officials make the best decisions regarding the use of financial resources for the community, specifically aiming to bridge the digital divide.

The SADC Board Chair also stated that partners have committed to implementation over the next four to five years. To lead this effort for SADC, Marina Alderete Gavito will assume the responsibilities of founding Executive Director today. Alderete Gavito has worked for Fortune 500 corporations USAA and Rackspace, and has demonstrated leadership in community initiatives that impact all parts of the city and county.

"We have worked hard alongside local non-profits, school districts, and institutions of higher education who have demonstrated success in the plan's focus areas, particularly when it pertains to the digital divide," said Brian Dillard, Chief Innovation Officer, City of San Antonio.

"SADC stresses the importance of digital access and its likeliness to grow as jobs increasingly shift online and digital applications (e.g., healthcare, education) expand across sectors. We feel that if the community does not act now, we could lose this opportunity," said Laura Cole, Director, Bexar County BiblioTech.

More information can be found by visiting www.sadigitalconnects.com, or by emailing connect@sadigitalconnects.com.

# # #

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Anita Fernández

anita@oci-group.com | (210) 890-8828

Related Images











Image 1: SA Digital Connects Logo





Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment