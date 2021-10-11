AXIM® Biotechnologies Appoints Leading US Ophthalmic Surgeon and Researcher Dr. Henry D. Perry to its Medical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and dry eye disease (DED) diagnostics, today announced it has appointed Henry D. Perry, MD to its recently established Medical Advisory Board. He is the third member of the of the Medical Advisory Board that also includes Chairman Joseph Tauber and Laura Periman.



A recipient of the Life Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Dr. Perry is recognized as one of the US’ leading cornea and refractive surgeons. He serves as Senior Founding Partner, Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island as well as Chief, Cornea Service, Nassau University Medical Center, New York. He has won numerous Best Doctor awards and was recently recognized as one of the top 150 Ophthalmologists in America by "Newsweek" magazine in 2021.

“I’m thrilled,” said John W. Huemoeller II, AXIM® Biotech Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Perry brings decades of valuable clinical and research experience that rounds out the exceptional depth of expertise of our Board’s first two members.”

“We’ve invited the nation’s top clinical surgical and research experts in ophthalmic pathology focused on Dry Eye (DED) and Ocular Surface Disease, and they continue to accept,” Huemoeller added. “I strongly believe this reflects the valuable DED diagnostic intellectual property and assets we are acquiring as well as the potential medical and economic value of our DED division to diagnose the millions of previously undiagnosed patients suffering from DED.”

Henry D. Perry, MD Summary Bio

Dr. Perry is the Senior Founding Partner of Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island, and Chief, Cornea Service at Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, New York.

He earned his medical degree with honors from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and completed his residency at the Nassau County Medical Center and the University of Pennsylvania Scheie Eye Institute. Dr. Perry went on to earn fellowships in Ophthalmic Pathology at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in Washington D.C., and in cornea and external disease at the cornea service of the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard University. He then served two years in the United States Army as Major, Medical Corps at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio and Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Dr. Henry Perry is recognized as one of the leading cornea and refractive surgeons in the US and has written over 200 papers and chapters on corneal and refractive surgery and ophthalmic pathology. He has given over 500 invited lectures around the US and abroad including several named lectureships. He has served as medical director of the Lions Eye Bank for Long Island at Northwell Health since 1987. He serves as Senior Editor for the Journal “Cornea” and is the winner of the Honor Award, Senior Honor Award and Life Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He has won numerous Best Doctor awards and was recently recognized as one of the top 150 Ophthalmologists in America by “Newsweek” magazine in 2021.

Dry Eye Disease Market

Recent estimates of the prevalence of dry eye disease are that over 26 million people in the United States and over 300 million globally suffer with dry eye disease. The prevalence is growing in both young and old adults, making it more urgent that clinicians are better able to diagnose and treat DED. As many as two-thirds of patients with symptoms of dry eye have never been diagnosed by their physician. Diagnosing DED is a challenge because of the multifactorial nature of the disease, with symptoms similar to other ocular surface conditions. It is well known that there is often a discordance between signs and symptoms, highlighting the need for more sensitive and accurate diagnostic tools.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing the landscape of diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), dry eye disease (DED) and Oncological indications. AXIM’s COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and ophthalmological conditions such as DED. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

