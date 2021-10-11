Leaf Group Honored by Comparably as an Exceptional Workplace

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group , a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, has been honored with two Comparably Awards for “Best Company Compensation” and “Best Company Perks & Benefits” for small and mid-sized companies. Comparably’s quarterly awards are based on employee feedback and recognize companies with exceptional culture, diversity, inspiring executive leadership, competitive compensation, and other employee benefits.



“Leaf Group is committed to inspiring people to live their best lives through helpful content and beautiful art and design. Fulfilling this mission starts with our incredible team,” said Jill Angel, Chief People Officer for Leaf Group. “Leaf Group is a people first organization and we are proud of our diverse, inclusive and dedicated team. We are committed to fostering a company culture that rewards hard work, empowers employees to advance in their careers and inspires creativity and innovation. We are honored to be recognized for these efforts.”

Leaf Group’s diverse portfolio of brands reaches a large and passionate audience of nearly 56 million across rapidly growing categories, including fitness and wellness, home, art and design, pets, travel, DIY and more. The company’s popular digital publishing and e-commerce platforms include Well+Good, Society6, Saatchi Art, Hunker, Livestrong.com and OnlyInYourState.

Leaf Group is frequently recognized as a leading employer and was named a “Best Place to Work in Los Angeles” by BuiltIn. In July, Leaf Group CEO Sean Moriarty was named by Comparably as one of the “ 50 Best CEO’s for Women ” and “ 50 Best CEO’s for Diversity .”

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Comparably’s 2021 “Best Company Compensation” and “Best Company Perks & Benefits'' lists are derived from reviews provided by employees who anonymously rated their company on Comparably.com over a 12-month period (from September 17, 2020 to September 17, 2021). The final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies, large and small.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

Media Contact:

Sharna Daduk

VP, Communications

sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com

