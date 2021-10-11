Dormie Network Helps Fight Congenital Heart Defects with Donation to Cameron Steinberg Foundation Annual Golf Fundraiser

Lincoln, Nebraska, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dormie Network, a collection of private destination golf clubs, announced the Cameron Steinberg Foundation as the winner of the Play It Forward Giveaway via Instagram on September 21.

The giveaway, the first of its kind for the network and presented in partnership with leading golf event management and fundraising platform GolfStatus.org, celebrates those who are golfing for good. Entrants were asked to nominate a golf tournament fundraiser for a $10K donation, and were entered to win their own one-year private golf membership and $10K to spend onsite.

The 2nd Annual Cameron Steinberg Foundation Golf Classic is slated for May 23, 2022, and will benefit the Cameron Morgan Steinberg Research Fund and the forthcoming Comprehensive Single Ventricle Clinic at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, in hopes of finding cures and treatments for congenital heart defects. The Foundation and event were nominated for consideration by Dr. Michael Gaies, a pediatric cardiologist and assistant professor at the University of Michigan – C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. While on the team treating Cameron Steinberg as an infant in the intensive care unit, he became close to the family.

“It’s incredibly meaningful to see this tragedy turned into something that supports the greater good,” said Dr. Gaies. “The research and resources that the Foundation is creating is the greatest way to honor Cameron’s life and make sure that her struggle has meaning.”

The Comprehensive Single Ventricle Clinic will serve as a long-term partner to families following open-heart surgery, with resources to improve the child’s physical, cognitive, and social outcomes.

“We recognize our limitations as medical professionals, and that can sometimes feel like a loss,” said Dr. Gaies. “Through the Steinberg family’s unbelievable commitment, we’re creating opportunities for other families and children to have a happier story.”

About The Cameron Steinberg Foundation

The Cameron Steinberg Foundation was established in the memory of Cameron Steinberg, who lost her battle with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) as an infant in 2018. In honor of Cameron and other families that have lived through similar pain, her parents established the Foundation to increase awareness for all congenital heart defects and raise money that makes a difference for HLHS patients and their families.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.

