Magnus Financial Group Announces Leslie Hwang Has Joined the Firm as Vice President & Client Relationship Manager

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Leslie Hwang has joined the firm as Vice President & Client Relationship Manager.

Prior to joining Magnus, Leslie spent six years as the Chief of Staff at KBL Merger Corp. IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), where she spearheaded day-to-day business and operations including investor relations, deal sourcing and private company research. She played a critical role in the successful completion of the company's $175 million sale and exit in 2020. Earlier in her career, she spent six years at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. While there, she was promoted several times and held several positions, including project manager, business analyst and wealth advisor. Leslie started her career in financial services as a Research Associate at SunAmerica Mutual Funds.

"With the growth of our investment advisory practice, we saw the need to bring Leslie in to help manage the day-to-day, client-related activity," stated Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, CEO of Magnus, adding, "Leslie brings over 18 years of varied financial service experience, which will be invaluable in helping the firm manage and deepen client relationships."

Leslie earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from SUNY Geneseo. She previously maintained both Series 7 and 63 registrations.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. The firm was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 15 staff professionals, including wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support.

