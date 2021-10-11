Terraform Driveways: Revamp Your Tired Old Driveway to Add Curb Appeal and Value to Your Home

Darlington, United Kingdom, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It used to be the case that driveways, if a home happened to have one at all, were made from dull concrete or tattered-looking tarmac, or maybe some gravel that was scattered all over the pavement every time a car left the property. These traditional options were neither practical nor pretty, but they were all that was available at the time.

Nowadays, homeowners want a driveway that is fit to park multiple vehicles on – but they also want a driveway that will add a certain curb appeal to their home. After all, a practical, attractive driveway goes a long way to adding value to a home and enjoyment to the homeowners.

Terraform Driveways provides professional driveways, patios and landscaping services to residents across the North East of England. This particular company has merged with two others so it has the finest artists collaborating with skilled tradesmen to offer customers unique, aesthetically pleasing driveways. The team does this by utilising modern 3D rendering technology, working closely with you customer to provide premium driveway options that are perfect for modern-day living.

Let’s take a look at a couple of Terraform options for artistic driveways that you may not have considered before now:

Patterned concrete

Concrete has been a tired go-to for homeowners, offering an unimaginative grey expanse outside UK homes for decades. However, concrete has undergone a makeover in recent years.

Modern materials and methods used in the production and installation of concrete have improved dramatically. This has led to the birth of patterned, imprinted concrete driveways that look amazing and are highly durable. The only real issue with patterned concrete driveways is that they are not permeable, so you will need to ensure that you have surface water drainage in place to comply with the planning regulations if you want this option outside your home.

Block paving

Block paving driveways have remained a firm favourite among many homeowners in the UK over the years, and it’s easy to see why! When installed professionally, they form an attractive and durable surface that can cope with cars entering and leaving the driveway on a daily basis. It’s also very practical and cost-effective in that, if one block gets damaged, it can easily be replaced without having to reinstall the entire driveway!

One of the main selling points of block paving, besides its practicality, is the flexibility it offers in terms of aesthetics. It’s very easy to tailor block paving to match your home’s exterior style! Terraform Driveways offers a wide range of blocks in different colours, including terracotta, charcoal, silver, buff, brindle, and grey. There are two basic materials available: concrete block paving and natural stone – and these can be paid in a variety of patterns to give your driveway a unique look.

More information

