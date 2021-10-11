Ideal Image Announces Expansion into California, Celebrating Company’s 20 Year Anniversary

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, today announced its expansion into California with the opening of its newest location in the Mission Valley neighborhood of San Diego, located at 1652 Camino Del Rio North. The opening is in conjunction with the 20-year anniversary of the company, which has grown consistently to reach nearly 150 locations across the United States today.



“As we celebrate two decades of leadership, innovation, and growth in the aesthetics industry, we simultaneously look to the future as we enter into the California market with our new San Diego clinic,” said David Prokupek, Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Image. “This inaugural location allows us to provide aesthetics services to this very important market more accessibly and affordably than ever before, and sets the stage for what we see as a significant opportunity in the coming years in California. We are extremely proud of our history and the unparalleled service we have always offered our clients, and we are thrilled to be bringing both to The Golden State.”

Ideal Image first opened its doors on October 11, 2001 in Tampa, Florida, and has since opened nearly 150 additional MedSpas and performed more than 20 million non-invasive cosmetic treatments, including Botox®, laser hair removal, body contouring, and Ultherapy®. Additionally, as it has grown, the company has introduced an affiliate program that allows independent MedSpa owners, physicians and business owners to join the burgeoning Ideal Image network, a Managed Service Offering (MSO) that enables licensed medical professionals to utilize Ideal Image’s robust business model and resources, a Lifetime Guarantee Program for clients, and much more. All of this speaks to the company’s track record of dedication and success, and has paved the way for growth into California and beyond.

While San Diego is the first city to welcome an Ideal Image clinic in the Golden State, the company has plans to open additional locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento, as well. Consumers in the San Diego area interested in investing in their health and confidence can consult virtually and privately with Ideal Image’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Consultants from the comfort of home thanks to the company’s revolutionary direct-to-consumer tele-aesthetics platform. Aesthetics Specialists are available from 9:00am to 9:00pm, seven days a week to discuss client needs and help develop a personalized treatment plan in a completely contactless fashion prior to a visit to the new clinic.

Clinics are offering a variety of incredible promotions at the moment, and customers are encouraged to request details in-clinic or from an Aesthetics Consultant:

Laser Hair Removal: Up to 75% Off

CoolSculpting: Up to 50% Off

Botox: $8.90/Unit No Minimum, With Purchase of Membership

Filler: Save Up To $200

Ultherapy: Up To 50% Off

IPL: Up To 50% Off

CoolTone: Up To 50% Off

Whether in San Diego, Tampa or anywhere in between, Ideal Image is dedicated to helping its clients feel and look good, a promise on which it will continue to deliver for another 20 years, and beyond.

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible and effective than ever before. Ideal Image believes “confidence changes everything,” and its mission is to help people look and feel their best by taking a holistic, personalized approach to health and wellness from the inside out. Ideal Image operates as a direct-to-consumer medical aesthetics brand offering free private in-person or virtual consultations through its national tele-aesthetics platform where guests can receive services at any of Ideal Image’s rapidly growing national point of care network.

Ideal Image’s expert team of 800+ medical professionals have performed approximately 20 million FDA-cleared treatments and deliver clients real, life-changing results through our full suite of aesthetic services including laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox®, and skin rejuvenation services, all backed by our Lifetime Guarantee Membership Program. The company is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

For more information, please visit www.idealimage.com, https://www.instagram.com/idealimage/, https://twitter.com/idealimage and https://www.linkedin.com/company/ideal-image.

Media Contact:

ICR

IdealImage@icrinc.com