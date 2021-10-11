New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Building Thermal Insulation Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135080/?utm_source=GNW



Increasing Emphasis on Controlling Greenhouse Emission



Increased global warming at unsustainable rates has heightened the need for individuals to take greater responsibility for reducing carbon footprints. The detrimental effects of global warming have recently been seen all around the world. Several governments have set targets for reducing carbon emissions in order to lower the rate of carbon emissions. Furthermore, these initiatives have motivated end-user industries to pursue all conceivable carbon-reduction measures. For example, greenhouse gas emissions from businesses and houses are mostly caused by the burning of fossil fuels for heat, the usage of certain greenhouse gas-containing items, and the disposal of garbage.



Rapid Urbanization Across the Globe



The demand for modern home heating and cooling services has increased due to a considerable growth in the middle-class population and urbanisation in both developed and developing countries. As a result, the demand for energy and insulation has skyrocketed. For example, by 2050, urbanisation is expected to add 2.5 billion people to the world’s metropolitan population, putting a strain on modern living. In fact, 1.5 million people move to cities every week, and by 2050, cities will be home to more than two-thirds of the world’s population.



Global Building Thermal Insulation Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Material

. Fiberglass

. Mineral Wool

. Polyisocyanurate/ Polyurethane foam (PIR/PUR)

. Expanded polystyrene (EPS)

. Extruded polystyrene (XPS)

. Other Materials



Global Building Thermal Insulation Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Building Type

. Residential Building

. Commercial Building

. Industrial Building

. Institutional Building

. Other Building Type



Global Building Thermal Insulation Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Form

. Slab or Block Insulation

. Blanket Insulation

. Loose Fill Insulation

. Bat Insulating

. Insulating Sheets & Boards

. Other Insulation Form



Global Building Thermal Insulation Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End-Use

. Flat Roof Insulation

. Itched Roof Insulation

. External/Internal Wall Insulation

. Cavity Wall Insulation

. Floor Insulation

. Other End-Use



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. U.S. Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Mexico Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Germany Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Spain Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. United Kingdom Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. France Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Italy Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. China Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Japan Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. India Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Australia Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Korea Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. LAMEA Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Brazil Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Turkey Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Saudi Arabia Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Africa Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. UAE Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth:

. Beijing New Building Materials PLC

. Cabot Corporation Chemicals company

. Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

. Covestro AG

. Dow Corporation

. Huntsman Corporation

. Johns Manville Corporation

. KCC Corp

. Knauf Insulation, Inc.

. LafargeHolcim Ltd

. Lapolla Industries, Inc.

. NICHIAS Corporation

. ODE Insulation

. Owens Corning Company

. URSA Insulation, S.A.



Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for material, building type, form, end-use each forecasted at a global and regional level

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Building Thermal Insulation Market, 2021 to 2031 Market.



