Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles Market Report 2021-2031

Advancements in Hypersonic Are Quickly Accelerating



Hypersonic technology is advancing at a breakneck pace, with applications in defence and commercial areas currently in the works. Having a technological edge is merely the beginning as aerospace and military businesses begin their race to market. Several big developmental programmes will most likely become a reality when the aerospace and defence (A&D) industry enters the 2020s. Several classified programmes utilising emerging technology in unmanned systems, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, as well as hypersonic, are plausible examples. A&D enterprises can better position themselves to seize a large new market opportunity in the years to come by understanding about hypersonic technology. Hypersonic will almost certainly necessitate modifications in four major areas of A&D organisations’ operations: market strategy, design and engineering, manufacturing, and personnel.



High Development Cost of Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles to Restrain Market Growth



The exorbitant costs involved with the development of these essential defence capabilities are a major stumbling block for the worldwide supersonic and hypersonic weapons industry. A budget proposal of $8.9 billion for homeland missile defence, hypersonic defensive capabilities, and space-based monitoring essential to identifying difficult threats has been proposed by the Missile Defence Agency (MDA) for fiscal year 2022, according to the MDA. For more than a decade, Russians & Chinese have been in work on hypersonic technologies. Russia is already ahead in this weapons race but has financial resources, China has financial resources but lacks expertise, and the United States has both, though it restarted its efforts later than Russia or China and is now catching up. China has made substantial improvement in the field of hypersonic and is seen as a similarly important player. China says that the reasoning for its hypersonic missile development stems from a fear that US hypersonic weapons might allow the US to launch a pre-emptive, decapitating attack on China’s nuclear arsenal and supporting infrastructure, similar to Russia’s argument. China’s capacity to launch a retaliatory attack against the US may be limited if the US deploys missile defence systems.



Platform

• Land-Based Platforms

• Naval-Based Platforms

• Aerial-Based Platforms



Type

• Hypersonic Cruise Missile

• Hypersonic Glide Vehicle



Component

• Missile Structures

• Thermal Protection Systems

• Sensor Windows

• Launching Requirements

• Propulsion System



Speed

• Mach 1-2

• Mach 2-4

• Mach 4-8

• Mach 8-10



Range

• Short-Range Missiles

• Medium-Range Missiles

• Long-Range Missiles



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 10 leading national markets:



By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

• Latin America

• MEA



Some of the company's profiled in this report include Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Brahmos Aerospace Limited, China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC), DRDO, Elbit Systems, Kongsberg Gruppen AS, Kratos Defence & Security Solutions Inc., Leidos, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA Holdings SAS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC (KTRV), and The Boeing Company among other prominent players.



