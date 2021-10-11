Virgin Pulse Expands Homebase for Health®, Adding Sworkit's Video Workouts for Global Populations to VP+ Partner Bundle

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of digital and live health and wellbeing solutions, announced today it has partnered with Sworkit, a premium digital health and fitness company, to give employers and health plans worldwide access to Sworkit’s app-based fitness solution. Sworkit is now available as part of Virgin Pulse’s one-contract partner bundle, VP+, or as a standalone product through Virgin Pulse’s Adaptive Partner Network of more than 50 partners.



Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for over 70% of deaths each year.1 Yet physical activity, healthy eating, avoiding smoking and moderate drinking can prevent many of these conditions, deaths and their associated costs.2 Just 150 minutes of weekly physical activity may cut adults’ risk of early death in half and prevent 3.9 million global deaths per year.3,4 Global and US-based multinational employers need solutions to help their workforce build activity into their lives while managing key company cost drivers.

“We are proud that more companies around the world can now provide members immediate access to Sworkit’s highly acclaimed fitness solution directly through Virgin Pulse’s world-class wellbeing engagement platform,” said Ryan Hanna, Sworkit Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. “Making Sworkit available as part of the VP+ partner bundle helps employers and health plans engage members globally and address unique population health needs with a comprehensive, multilingual fitness option.”

Sworkit’s more than 1,000 targeted video-guided workouts, customizable plans and resources are available in 13 languages to employees and health plan members across 120 countries. By delivering these programs through Virgin Pulse’s platform, Sworkit makes it easy for members to develop healthy physical activity habits and routines, creating a strong foundation for maintaining healthy lifestyles.

A certified, GDPR-compliant global partner. Sworkit is the latest addition to the VP+ partner solution available to eligible members through Virgin Pulse’s Homebase for Health® platform. By combining robust digital capabilities, live services and an expansive partner ecosystem, Homebase for Health delivers a personalized experience that guides members to make the best possible decisions at every stage of their health and wellbeing journey.

“Employers and health plans need a remote, flexible solution to enhance the wellbeing of their members worldwide and create an engaged and high-performing workforce,” said Ron Hildebrandt, Virgin Pulse Chief Product Officer. “As part of Virgin Pulse’s VP+ partner bundle, Sworkit meets this need through its robust global footprint, multilingual capabilities and ability to connect and inspire members everywhere to stay active and healthy.”

VP+ maximizes engagement and utilization across seven categories of health and wellbeing to help organizations quickly implement multiple diverse and comprehensive solutions through a 30-day streamlined implementation process that removes administrative burdens such as vendor contracting, privacy and security reviews and technical integration.

Virgin Pulse’s growing partner ecosystem helps members, employers and health plans close gaps in care, address costly physical and mental health concerns and boost member productivity. Companies can choose from a curated selection of solutions that best align with their population health needs and benefits strategy. With industry-leading engagement rates Virgin Pulse boosts partner program visibility and utilization to a greater degree than standalone point solutions offered outside Virgin Pulse’s platform. By driving member engagement, behavior change and health outcomes, organizations unlock the full value of their benefits and partner ecosystem.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the global leader and premier provider of digital health and wellbeing SaaS solutions and services focused on driving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Featuring the industry’s only true Homebase for Health® that unifies and simplifies the health and wellbeing journey, Virgin Pulse fuses high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle— including screening and assessment, activation, behavior change, adoption of sustainable, healthy habits, benefits navigation, condition management, gaps in care closure and digital therapeutics.

Today, 14 million+ users in more than 190 countries rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. To learn more, visit VirginPulse.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Sworkit

Founded in 2012, Sworkit is a digital fitness company based out of Bethesda, MD providing at-home and on-the-go workouts and personalized plans to help users improve their health and fitness levels. With a custom combination of strength, cardio, yoga, and stretching workouts, Sworkit helps millions of monthly users work out on their own time and at their own pace.

Sworkit is ranked as a leader in app stores and was ranked #1 by the University of Florida in a study of fitness apps using the standards of the American College of Sports Medicine. For more information, please visit https://sworkit.com or email contact@sworkit.com.