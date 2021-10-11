New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Packaging Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155615/?utm_source=GNW



Industrial Packaging Market



Market Drivers

• Increasing Demand for Plastic Sacks

• The Advantages of Custom Industrial Packaging

• Increasing Demand for Rigid Packaging among Developing Nations



Market Restraint

• Standards and Regulations on the Industry

• Unstable Raw Material Prices

• Problems Associated with Renewable Plastics



Market Opportunities

• Emerging Demand for Sustainable Packaging

• Opportunities from Pharma Industry

• Technological Advancements and Innovations in Plastics Recycling



Market Challenges

• COVID Impact on Industrial Packaging Industry

• Distribution Channel Inefficiencies

• Flexible Packaging Challenges



Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets



Industrial Packaging Market by Product

• Drums

• IBCs

• Sacks

• Crates

• Pails

• Corrugated boxes

• Others



Industrial Packaging Market by Material

• Cardboard

• Flexible Materials

• Rigid Plastic

• Metal

• Glass

• Others



Industrial Packaging Market by Application

• Food & beverage

• Automotive

• Pharmaceutical

• Chemical

• Oil & Lubricant

• Building & Construction

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 17 leading national markets:

• North America Industrial Packaging Market

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe Industrial Packaging Market

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific Industrial Packaging Market

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America Industrial Packaging Market

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa Industrial Packaging Market

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Industrial Packaging Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Key companies operating in Industrial Packaging industry are given below:

• Amcor Limited

• AmeriGlobe

• BAG Corp

• Berry Global Group

• Chem-Tainer Industries

• Cleveland Steel Container Corporation

• Composite Containers

• East India Drums & Barrels

• Greif

• International Paper

• Intertape Polymer Group

• MAUSER

• Mondi

• Myers Container

• Orora Packaging Australia

• SCHÜTZ GmbH&Co

• Sealed Air

• Sonoco Products Company

• Ven Pack

• WestRock Company

