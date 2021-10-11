HITCHCOCK, FLEMING & ASSOCIATES (hfa) CHANGES NAME TO AFTERMATH

Akron, OH, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitchcock, Fleming, and Associates (hfa), the award-winning, independently owned advertising firm, has undertaken a comprehensive rebranding effort. Rebranded as AfterMath, the company’s new initiative will go beyond creative, placing a stronger emphasis on strategy and ongoing optimization.

“Advertising isn’t what it was 80 years ago,” explains Dale Elwell, Partner/Client Services. “Neither are we. The industry is in the midst of turning on its head and we have chosen to plan the aftermath, not become a part of it.”

“We began transforming the agency over four years ago,” continues Elwell. “Back then, we noticed small changes to the industry landscape, namely leaner budgets, tighter turnaround times and the need for more flexible, nimble support teams.” The company adopted agile project methodologies and eliminated cumbersome organizational layers to create a flatter, streamlined business model. This helped them to quickly adapt when the world essentially shut down in March of 2020.

Since then, they’ve proven that they can effectively work in a new, hybrid business environment and that ‘in-house’ talent is not bound by geographic borders. With team members in Akron, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Chattanooga, Winchester and Huntsville, AfterMath will continue to help clients grow by delivering tangible, measurable results, including sales increase and return on investment.

“Everything we do at AfterMath is about driving a positive impact,” concludes Elwell. “Our updated strategy is reflected in our new name. We start with the math. We do the research to build a strategy and turn the science into meaningful, lasting art. Essentially, the science comes first and the impact comes after. And we continue to analyze throughout activation to ensure optimal impact.”

AfterMath applies two key practices, truthpoint™ Strategic Process & Agile Workflow Process. These systems showcase how strategic creative thinking and a highly efficient workflow system combine to deliver outstanding campaign work.

With extensive experience in the home improvement, building, healthcare, automotive, entertainment and gaming industries, AfterMath’s core team of talented subject matter experts use their collective skills to inspire excellence and achieve more.

About AfterMath

AfterMath is an independently owned advertising and marketing firm that thrives on authenticity and on driving results for clients. Combining ingenuity, imagination and the collective power of their talents, AfterMath identifies, plans, and executes the right solutions for clients. Their core values – including collaboration, gumption, and transparency – are inherent in who they are, along with their commitment to their clients and to each other. Founded in 1940, the agency serves clients with regional, national, and global expertise. Connect with them at www.teamaftermath.com.

