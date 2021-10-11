Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) Launches Digital Education Hub Centered on Iron Deficiency in Heart Failure

The hub has been designed to increase awareness of the impacts of ID in HF by providing helpful resources surrounding risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment of ID.

The Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) has recently launched a digital education hub focused on iron deficiency (ID) in heart failure (HF). Iron deficiency is a very common comorbidity in patients with heart failure and can lead to a worsening of heart failure symptoms and decreased quality of life regardless of the absence of anemia. This new hub has been designed to provide useful guidance on the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment of ID through various clinician and patient-facing resources including CME activities, a news digest section, expert commentary video clips, provider resources, patient resources, and FAQ.

The hub has a variety of expert contributors who have shared in-depth commentary on care strategies for iron deficiency in heart failure. Dr. Gurusher Panjrath, MD, FACC, FAHA, who serves as an Associate Professor of Medicine as well as the Director of Heart Failure and Mechanical Support Program at the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington D.C., contributed insights on features of ID in HF, test and lab findings, oral vs. iron, and more. Dr. Biykem Bozkurt, MD, PhD, FHFSA, FACC, FACP, a Professor of Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, Associate Director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute and the Director of the Winters Center for Heart Failure Research delivered commentary on guidelines for IV iron in HF, when to treat ID in HF, ongoing trials for ID in HF and more. Dr. Piotr Ponikowski, MD, PhD, FESC, the Vice-Rector of Scientific Affairs and Head of the Department of Heart Diseases at Wroclaw Medical University as well as the Head for the Center of Heart Diseases at the University Hospital in Wroclaw Poland, shared insights on the main findings from the AFFIRM AHF trial, how to address common patient concerns about ID treatment, and more.

While discussing the importance of examining the topic of ID in HF, Dr. Gurusher Panjrath remarked “I think for the clinical community it is important to recognize iron deficiency as an entity in heart failure, recognize that it is separate from anemia--there may be overlap among them but it will be a missed opportunity if we only are looking for anemia and not iron deficiency absent of anemia.”

Visit the CMHC Iron Deficiency in Heart Failure educational hub now to access the wide array of valuable resources on this crucial topic.

