Equus Software Expands Capabilities With Acquisition of ReloTalent

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equus Software, the leader in global mobility technology, today announced the acquisition of Singapore-based ReloTalent, a leading SaaS platform for Destination Service Providers (DSP) and their HR and employee clients.

The acquisition demonstrates Equus' strategy to continually innovate and transform the global mobility market by delivering integrated solutions that improve business processes while enabling a streamlined employee experience. Additionally, it enables Equus to leverage ReloTalent's network of DSPs and the 'last mile expertise' for the modern employee experience.

"ReloTalent is a strong, strategic fit and the combination of our two companies will drive significant value for all of our clients," said Mark Thomas, founder and CEO of Equus. "Destination services are key to the employee experience and the ReloTalent technology improves that experience, so it makes sense for us to partner with the leader to push for standardization and innovation."

"As the global mobility landscape continues to evolve, we look forward to partnering with Equus to accelerate ReloTalent's growth and innovation in Destination Service Provider (DSP) solutions," said Sébastien Deschamps, CEO ReloTalent. "This new alliance will allow our DSP clients to easily connect with Equus' large base of established AssignmentPro clients on the Equus Ecosystem, as well as with their relocation management company partners for data integration and the services marketplace."

Equus has helped more than 2,000 organizations move their employees around the world, efficiently and compliantly. At the same time, ReloTalent has built innovative technology to improve destination services and the employee experience. By bringing these two leading technologies together, Equus further integrates mobility operations and transactions for the success of organizations that are hiring and expanding globally.

About Equus

Founded in 1999, Equus Software is the market leader in cloud-based solutions for the mobile workforce. More than 2,000 organizations around the world use Equus to automate the complex transactional work required to support workforce mobility, so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. www.equusoft.com

About ReloTalent

ReloTalent is a modern global mobility management technology that transforms the way organizations move people for work. The ISO 27001:2013-certified platform acts as a single, secure point of contact for service providers, human resources professionals, and assignees to track and manage all aspects of employee mobility. www.relotalent.com

