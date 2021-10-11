ADUSA Supply Chain Completes 2021 Facility Transitions and Marks 65 Percent Self-Distributed

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the ADUSA Supply Chain network announced the completion of 2021 facilities transitions with the transition of procurement services at The GIANT Company’s Carlisle, Penn., distribution center into the self-distributed network. The conversion of procurement services at this site marks the completion of planned facility transitions for 2021 and brings ADUSA Supply Chain network self-distributed center store volume to 65%, the goal set for the year.

“It has been a busy and exciting 2021,” said Chris Lewis, President, ADUSA Supply Chain. “Every day, I continue to be exceptionally proud of our team and partners who continue to deliver Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ supply chain transformation on schedule despite unprecedented headwinds in the supply chain. We look forward to leveraging the learnings from the transitions completed in 2021 to bring five more distribution centers into the self-distributed network next year.”

Although Carlisle was the final distribution center to transition into the network in 2021, it is the first distribution center supporting The GIANT Company to move to self-distribution. Owned and operated by The GIANT Company, the perishable distribution center sits at 482,000 square feet and serves all the company’s 187 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Completing the transition of our Carlisle perishable distribution center is a significant milestone for The GIANT Company as we continue to deploy our omnichannel strategy,” said Glennis Harris, senior vice president of customer experience, The GIANT Company. “I’d like to thank the team at the facility, as well as our partners at ADUSA Supply Chain, for their support in moving to self-distribution, which will help us better serve our store teams and ultimately, millions of customers each week, through enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.”

Heading into 2022, the ADUSA Supply Chain network will surpass the mid-point of its transformation to an integrated self-distribution model for the future. As was previously announced, ADUSA Supply Chain will transition five additional facilities into the self-managed network in 2022, bringing center store self-procured volume to 85%. The transformation is expected to be completed on schedule in 2023.

This transformation of the supply chain is an integral part of enabling all Ahold Delhaize USA companies to deliver for Connected Customers and position each brand for continued omnichannel growth.

About ADUSA Supply Chain

ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies that together support one of the largest supply chains on the East Coast, serving the omnichannel grocery brands of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop – through a self-distribution model for the future. The ADUSA Supply Chain infrastructure enables each unique brand to deliver an unparalleled experience to its customers, no matter how, when or where they choose to shop. For more information, visit www.adusasc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Media Relations

scmediarelations@adusasc.com