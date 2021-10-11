SandStar Empowers Pepsi® Go in Dubai to Ensure Unattended Retail Experience

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepsi® Go, the exciting new innovation of PepsiCo, is an AI-powered, unattended store designed for food and beverage on the go. The artificial intelligence engine on the backend is powered by SandStar, a technology pioneer which delivers contactless self-checkout experience for consumers.

SandStar has built strong relationship with the leading global food and beverage company PepsiCo since 2017. Both parties have been working to develop real-world solutions to meet the growing consumer demand for more autonomy, digital and innovative shopping experiences such as unattended smart kiosks and automated checkout. SandStar has proven results with regards to the accuracy, efficiency and convenience, as well as the retail insights and proven business value generated by the retail analytics system.

"SandStar is delighted to partner with PepsiCo to bring this leading-edge technology to Dubai and the rest of the world," said Yili Wu, Founder and CEO of SandStar.

"At PepsiCo, digital innovation is at the core of what we do, and we are very excited to be able to showcase the future of retail at the Pepsi Go store to our consumers. The Pepsi Go unattended store is a state of the art consumer driven and digital innovation that truly elevates the shopping experience in a secure, seamless and contactless manner, making checkout queues a thing of the past." said PepsiCo's Africa Middle East and South Asia Chief Information Officer, Salma Abdelgelil.

Consumers will start their journey by simply tapping, inserting or swiping a valid payment card to open the kiosk's doors, consumers can enter the 18-square-meter smart store to shop freely. Leveraging the dynamic computer vision and advanced action semantic recognition, the cameras can accurately recognize the PepsiCo snacks and beverages selected as well as the consumer's trajectory. After walking out, the payment will be triggered automatically through the customer's payment card and a digital receipt will be sent. No queue nor waiting in lines.

SandStar delivers a superior unattended retail experience, and it has tackled many issues in real operation such as multiple people entry, ReID and variable payment integration. It's secure but also carefully designed to protect customer privacy. The camera involved only captures products and shopping behavior by marking the key point of the human skeleton. Additionally, since the system is based on self-learning, all data processing is done automatically by the system itself.

PepsiCo and SandStar will continue to innovate the face of unattended retail and bring valuable practices that transform the food and beverage industry.

About SandStar

SandStar is an artificial intelligence company that provides leading computer vision technology for the retail industry. The advanced retail solutions engage shoppers like never before with grab-and-go convenience, autonomous checkout and big data analytics, serving businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, SandStar now has over 220 engineers. The company provides Smart Kiosks, Pure Computer Vision Smart Shops, and Smart Store Analytics. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., SandStar serves 25+ Fortune 500 companies in 12 countries and strives to build an AI retail ecosystem. SandStar is awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum 2021 worldwide for its innovation in the field of retail. It is also a qualified Nvidia partner and Intel® IoT Market Ready Solution (Intel® IMRS) partner and Microsoft IP Co-Sell partner, supported by a number of leading venture capital investors after 4 rounds of funding, including CP Group, one of the world's largest conglomerates.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than US$70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than US$1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

