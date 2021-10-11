Cary, NC, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us on October 14, 2021 for the Eight Annual ECLIPSE:: The IP Futures Conference, hosted by JiNan Glasgow George. This FREE event is open to all business professionals.

Register for the Free Live Stream

Event Overview



The past year, we’ve learned to appreciate the importance of connections & collaboration as we navigated the challenges of 2020. This year’s conference theme is “Collaborate to Create.” We will see how innovation overcame obstacles and explore ties to connect and create impact for the next decade.

Unlocking Competitive Advantage; Keynote from JiNan Glasgow George 1:00 P.M. – 1:20 P.M.

Smart Cities: The Future of Infrastructure 1:25 P.M. – 2:10 P.M. Jeff Decoux, Autonomy Institute Joe Weinman, Advisor EDJX Fernando Murias, CEO of Digital Global Systems



The Future of Investing: 2:15 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Carmen Ortiz McGhee, COO National Association of Investment Companies Richard Johnson Byron Boston, Dynex Capital

Luis Antonio Marquez Heime, former Director General AMEXCAP Moderator JiNan Glasow George



Break 3:00-3:15

The Future of Sports & Business: Esports, Family Offices, and Sports Analytics 3:15 P.M. – 3:55 P.M. Charles Smith, Co-Founder Family Office Experiences & Former NBA Star Gerard Hall, Founder & CEO of SMT

Keynote: The Future of Computing 4:00 P.M. – 4:30 P.M. Joe Weinman, Keynote Speaker, Author, Consultant, Board Member

Joe has held executive positions at Bell Labs, AT&T, and HP, in areas such as corporate strategy, R&D and innovation management and partner and business development. A prolific inventor, he has 27 patents in areas such as cloud and edge computing, search algorithms, media and gaming, and consumer products.

Fireside Chat and Performance 4:30-5:15 , Zuby Udezue

