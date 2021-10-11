DEPRESSION PATENT FOR OROTATE APPROVED & GRANTED BY US PATENT OFFICE

SYDNEY, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medlab Clinical LTD (ASX:MDC) is pleased to announce the Orotate patent, specifically to addressing depression in United States of America has been granted.



The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has applied a Patent term to 28 MAY 2037 with a US patent number 11,135,181.

Previously Medlab announced [5 Jul 2021] final trial readouts for its phase 2 Depression trials.

Orotate use as a drug substance was key to the investigative product “NRGBiotic™”. The company has previously signalled that NRGBiotic™ will undertake improvements to simplify the formulation and ultimately that will make this treatment more affordable to patients and prescribers.

The Depression and the Orotate patent covers the following territories:

• United States • Europe • Hong Kong • Australia • New Zealand • Canada • Singapore

Dr Sean Hall, CEO of Medlab said, “This is the second US patent approved in October. From a mental health perspective and within this global COVID-19 environment that is not subsiding, I think it’s safe to say we have the opportunity to be commercialising/developing this depression product in significant economies; Medlab’s ability to add genuine and novel outcomes, that are now protected, is key to our future commercial viability.”

Dr Hall added: “This patent is specific for treating depression or a depressive disorder that are not responding to anti-depressant medications (specifically SSRI use). So, what we now have is a patent covering 16 years for a commercially available substance to be used in one of the largest global health concerns of our time. Similar to the prior mentioned NanoCelle™ “Notice of Allowance” announcement [6 October 2021] I believe this will greatly enhance partnering prospects.”

ABOUT DEPRESSION

The World Health Organisation (WHO) state: “Depression is a common illness worldwide, with an estimated 3.8% of the population affected, including 5.0% among adults and 5.7% among adults older than 60 yearsi”.

Beyond Blue state: “A conservative three million Australians are living with anxiety or depression”ii.

