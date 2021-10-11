Bombardier Rides Momentum into NBAA Airshow with Mock-up of New Challenger 3500 Business Jet, Launch Customer Announcement

English French

Bombardier’s presence at NBAA-BACE offers exceptional experience for visitors

In addition to its industry-leading aircraft on display, Bombardier showcases innovation in super mid-size segment with stunning interior mock-up of new Challenger 3500 business jet

Customer Service offerings gain steam amid worldwide expansion, including significant growth in the U.S.





LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kicking off its first in-person attendance at a major airshow in two years, Bombardier is thrilled to present the stunning interior mock-up of the Challenger 3500 business jet, and honored to announce that the launch customer for this new aircraft is Les Goldberg, Chairman and CEO of Entertainment Technology Partners.

Mr. Goldberg, a long-time Bombardier customer, will join the festivities as Bombardier celebrates its presence at the National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

“At Bombardier, we are excited to take part in this important industry event – and especially to be doing so in person, offering a truly special experience in which our guests can interact with our products and meet with us face to face,” said Eric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “And what better way to celebrate our newest business jet than to showcase our beautiful interior mock-up and to be joined by Mr. Goldberg, our Challenger 3500 aircraft launch customer.”

Entertainment Technology Partners is the parent company to a global collection of exceptional brands in the events and entertainment industry.

“I’m overjoyed to be the launch customer for the Challenger 3500 aircraft,” said Mr. Goldberg, who currently owns a Challenger 350 jet. “Reliability is the most important thing to consider when buying an aircraft, and I know the new Challenger will allow me to travel the world to run my business. I’m looking forward to all the improvements that they’ve done to make the plane exceptional.”

The Challenger 3500 aircraft, the newest chapter of the hugely successful Challenger platform, boasts a completely redesigned interior featuring patented Nuage seats, Bombardier’s signature smooth ride, as well as new technology from the cabin to the cockpit. The latest addition to Bombardier’s portfolio is off to a strong start, with a firm order for 20 Challenger 3500 business jets already on the books.

Guests at Bombardier’s static display at Henderson Executive Airport will also have the chance to visit the spacious cabins of the company’s industry-leading business jets, including the flagship Global 7500 aircraft and the best-in-class Global 6500 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Bombardier will showcase its innovative service offerings at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. The company is in the midst of a worldwide service center expansion, including the Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport, to double its service footprint in Florida. Bombardier representatives will be on hand to discuss many exciting developments in its service offerings, including its new Certified Pre-Owned Aircraft Program, which is generating a high level of interest.

One of the central themes at this year’s NBAA-BACE is sustainability, and Bombardier will once again demonstrate its central role as the industry strives to reduce its environmental footprint.

“As the industry gathers to promote concrete action on sustainability, Bombardier is an important voice,” Mr. Martel said. “We continue to demonstrate our leadership, through initiatives including Environmental Product Declarations, sustainably minded innovations for our new Challenger 3500 aircraft, and a long-standing leadership role in the promotion of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).”

During this exciting time for business aviation, Bombardier would like to highlight some of its key suppliers. Austria-based FACC manufactures the cabinets and other key cabin components for the Challenger 300-series aircraft such as the sidewalls, headliners, bulkheads and passenger service units. Collins Aerospace provides leading flight deck technology for Challenger and Global platforms.

