PM Hotel Group Selected to Manage the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel

Chevy Chase, Md, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Hotel Group, the industry’s leading independent hospitality management company, has been selected to manage the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel. This latest addition further expands PM Hotel Group’s Mid-Atlantic portfolio of Marriott-affiliated properties.

Centrally located near Harrisburg’s key demand generators, the property is also 10 miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania’s famed Chocolate World and Hersheypark attractions. The expansive 347-room Sheraton Harrisburg features 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as an on-site fitness center, restaurant and pub. Together with PM Hotel Group’s capex team, the award-winning hotel will immediately begin a multi-million-dollar renovation that will touch all areas of the building, restoring the property’s position as the market’s preeminent full-service hotel.

“We know and love the refreshed Sheraton brand ethos, creating spaces where we welcome guests as part of our community. Travelers and local want to connect, they want to gather and enjoy a sense of community,” said Joseph Bojanowski, President of PM Hotel Group. “We are honored that we were selected to help execute the evolution of the Sheraton Harrisburg and transform the property while imbuing our people-first culture, our commitment to detail and passion for innovation with our partners, team members and guests.”

PM Hotel Group currently manages approximately 30 Marriott-affiliated hotels, including the Philadelphia Marriott Old City and the Renaissance Philadelphia Downtown in Pennsylvania.

ABOUT PM HOTEL GROUP

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners, and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $3 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests, and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com