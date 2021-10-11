Subsea 7 S.A. Mandatory notification of share trades (corrected)

| Source: Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd Subsea 7 (Uk Service Co) Ltd

Aberdeenshire, UNITED KINGDOM

Luxembourg – 11 October 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) issues a revised notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider. The update corrects section “4(f) – Place of the transaction” of the publication on 4 October 2021 relating to Stuart Fitzgerald.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameStuart Fitzgerald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Seaway 7 ASA
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Subsea 7 S.A. shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355
b)Nature of the transactionVesting (award) of shares under the Issuers Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Volume: 6,469

Price: NOK 74.62
d)Aggregated informationN/A
e)Date of the transaction2021-10-01 (1 October 2021)
f)Place of the transactionVesting - outside a trading venue

**********************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**********************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

Attachment


Tags

Primary Insider

Attachments

SUBC Vesting 2021 Corrected