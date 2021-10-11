EHTH INVESTOR ALERT – Investors Who Have Held eHealth, Inc. Stock Continuously Since At Least March 2018 Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of eHealth, Inc. (“eHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EHTH) breached their fiduciary duties to eHealth and the Company’s shareholders.



The investigation concerns whether eHealth made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors regarding, among other things, eHealth’s alleged highly-aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions; eHealth’s skyrocketing rate of member churn, resulting from eHealth’s pursuit of low-quality, loss-making growth; and its reliance on direct response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee.

IF YOU HAVE HELD THE COMPANY’S STOCK CONTINUOUSLY SINCE AT LEAST MARCH 2018 AND WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM’S INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS, PLEASE CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM.

