Canada's Beattie's Distillers Is Bringing Its Premium Potato Vodka to the US

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beattie's Distillers, the proudly Canadian Farm-to-Bottle distillery know for their Premium Potato Spirits, is making their way south of the border.

After making waves in Canada and taking home The Platinum Spirit Award at the 2018 World Beverage Competition, this family-owned and -operated Distillery has set their sights on the U.S. These naturally gluten-free, farm-crafted spirits will now be available in nine states, with plans to expand further in 2022.

"Our confidence level is extremely high after testing our Premium Spirits in the U.S. market that the 'Farm to Bottle' concept will be very well received and embraced by customers as a new category in the Spirit Business," Geoffrey Smith, Beattie's Distillers President noted. "We are a hard-working farm family with heart and history creating memorable flavors and a premium spirit experience that our customers love."

Not only is Beattie's expanding their market share, they are also expanding their team. Bringing on Wine & Spirits expert Jean-Paul Benizri as their Director of Sales, U.S. With over 25 years of industry experience, Jean-Paul has successfully introduced brands to the International Spirits marketplace and notably achieved a No. 1 rating from the Beverage Tasting Institute of Chicago whilst president of the Martin Millers Gin Corporation.

Famous for their Classic Potato Vodka, Beattie's also offers four full-bodied flavored Vodkas, Gin and an Irish Poitin. There is truly a Beattie's for everyone.

Made with five generations of farm-crafted pride.

Beattie's founder, Ken Beattie, a fifth-generation potato farmer was on a trip to Canada's East Coast when he saw an opportunity to expand the family business. On a leap of faith and a lot of hard work. Beattie's Distillers was born. They grow, mash and care for their farm-to-bottle potato spirits all on their own. With everything under one roof, the Beattie family knows they have to work hard.

"They say it's a lot more work to do everything yourself," said Ken, "and you know what, we like it that way. That's what farm-to-bottle is all about."

