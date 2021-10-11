Wireless Microphone Market size worth $ 2.84 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.15% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Wireless Microphone Market ” By Type (Handheld, Clip-on and Others), By Wi-Fi Band (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 3.6 GHz), By End-User (Corporate, Education, Hospitality, Sporting Events, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Wireless Microphone Market size was valued at USD 1.55 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.84 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.15% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=33658

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Wireless Microphone Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Wireless Microphone Market Overview

The growing use of consumer electronics products in podcasting, public speaking, entertainment, and television broadcasting is expected to foster the demand for wireless devices over the forecast period. Many consumer devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, have microphones embedded in them. The increasing demand for these devices is directly impacting the demand for microphones. Devices such as mobile phones and tablets need small, thin, and low-power-consuming components. For the last couple of years, most smartphones are being equipped with MEMS microphones as they are the best fit for their requirements. The global smartphone shipment was more than 1.4 billion units in 2019. The use of microphones in other next-generation consumer electronics has also gained momentum.

The increase in sponsorships investments in sports activities is expected to propel the demand for wireless microphones. As of 2016, the estimated sponsorship investment in sports was over 40 billion thereby driving the market growth. These products are used for commentary and announcement purposes. Moreover, it stimulates market participants to develop wireless products for sports venues such as stadiums and indoor arenas. These devices offer varied advantages such as hands-free operations that enable mobility and comfort, unlike wired microphones. The use of these products in government infrastructure for communication applications is expected to propel the industry growth over the forecast period.

Key Developments in Wireless Microphone Market

• Yamaha Corporation introduced its latest wireless extension microphone that is specially designed with Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System.

• Sony announced a new generation of DWX Series digital wireless microphone systems with a low audio latency of 1.2ms.

• Sony launches an IP-based ceiling beamforming microphone with speech reinforcement and clear audio recording.

The major players in the market are Yamaha Corporation, Sony Electronics; Inc., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co., Shure Incorporated, Audio-Technica Corporation, AKG Acoustics, Blue, LEWITT GmbH, Rode Microphones, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Wireless Microphone Market On the basis of Type, Wi-Fi Band, End User, and Geography.

Wireless Microphone Market, By Type Handheld Clip-on Others



Wireless Microphone Market, By Wi-Fi Band 2.4 GHz 5 GHz 3.6 GHz



Wireless Microphone Market, By END-USE Corporate Education Hospitality Sporting Events Others



Wireless Microphone Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market By Application (Internet of Things (IoT), Broadband Internet, Pay TV), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Telemetry Market By Technology (Wire Link, Wireless, Data Loggers), By Application (Automation, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Logistics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market By Product (Sensors Or Detectors, Fire Alarm Panels And Devices, Input Or Output Modules), By System Type (Fully Wireless Systems, Hybrid Systems), By End User (Commercial, Residential, Government), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Optical Wireless Communication Market By Type (Visible light Communication, Infrared Communication), By Industry (Industrial, Transportation, Healthcare, Infrastructure/Defense), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

6 leading wireless microphone manufacturers amplifying the wireless future

Visualize Wireless Microphone Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.