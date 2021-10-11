LendingUSA™ to Attend the 2021 NFDA International Convention

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point-of-sale financing company LendingUSA will exhibit at the 2021 National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) International Convention & Expo in Nashville, Tennessee from Oct. 17 through Oct. 20, 2021. The event brings together thousands of funeral industry professionals from around the world, offering valuable opportunities for professional networking and education. In addition to keynote speeches and seminars, visitors can browse an expansive expo loaded with exhibitors.

As an NFDA-endorsed provider, LendingUSA will be present at booth #1036 to showcase their newest products and connect with current and prospective clients. "The NFDA convention is one of our favorite events of the year," says David Rueda, Executive Vice President of LendingUSA. "We love getting in-person face time with our funeral partners and having the opportunities to introduce and educate funeral home directors about our solution and how they can benefit from it.

"This year is special, as we'll be unveiling a new product, called Fast Screen, at our booth as well."

Funeral industry professionals can register or learn more about the NFDA International Convention & Expo at the official event website.

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various niche markets. Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has enrolled over 10,000 merchants nationwide and has processed nearly $10 billion in borrower loan requests.

LendingUSA is committed to creating the best lending experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale financing solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of five stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by its lending partners.

