“Vietnam Days In Switzerland 2021” Promote Vietnam’s Identity To Switzerland And Europe

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vietnam Days in Switzerland 2021 (hosted by the Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO, Ministry of Foreign Affairs) took place online and promoted Viet Nam as an authentic yet dynamic country to the public in Switzerland and European countries. This is a meaningful event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Viet Nam-Switzerland diplomatic relations (11/10/1971 – 11/10/2021), strengthening the friendship between the two countries, as well as creating opportunities for long-term cooperation and development.



The event honorably welcomed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam Dang Hoang Giang, Ambassador of Switzerland to Viet Nam Ivo Sieber, Ambassador of Viet Nam to Switzerland Le Linh Lan, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Viet Nam to the UN, WTO and other International Organizations in Geneva Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the UN Yannick Roulin and Honorary Consul of Viet Nam in Switzerland Philipp Rosler.



Besides, the representatives of the friendship between two countries shared interesting points of view: President of the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals and Experts in Switzerland Luu Vinh Toan; President of the Viet Nam-Switzerland Friendship Association Anjuska Weil; General Secretary of the Vietnamese Association in Switzerland Ngoc Dung Moser; Professor of Business Administration at Geneva University, CEO of Enrich Felix Urech; Francophone Ambassadors’ spouse in Hanoi Micheline Leutert; Lawyer Pierre Schifferli; Head of the Federation of Enterprises of French-speaking Switzerland Blaise Mattey.

The representatives from Government’s agencies of Vietnam, intellectuals, experts from different fields, well-known artists also joined the event.

In his welcoming speech, Deputy Foreign Minister of Viet Nam Dang Hoang Giang said: “Vietnam Days in Switzerland 2021 not only testifies for Viet Nam-Switzerland’s strong relations, but also promote the image of a beautiful, authentic yet dynamic Viet Nam, which is ready to cooperate with Switzerland in all fields, especially innovation and creativity”.

“The partnership, trust and solidarity that our two countries developed over the past 5 decades are a great foundation for this relationship to continue growing into the future: stronger, wider, deeper and much longer”, Ambassador of Switzerland to Viet Nam Ivo Sieber highlighted.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a7c633b-344b-44b2-b98d-788ba0bc3290