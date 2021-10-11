Jim Hawk Truck Trailers, Inc. Becomes Polar King Mobile Dealer in Midwest

Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar King Mobile (PKM) announces that Jim Hawk Truck Trailers, Inc., has become a dealer representing North America’s first affordable small refrigerated trailer solution in the Midwest, according to Christian Aitken, PKM executive vice president. PKM is a member of the Polar King family of companies.

“Jim Hawk Truck Trailers, based in Council Bluffs, IA, started as a single trailer sales dealership in 1972 and has become one of the largest and most respected dealers of semi-truck trailers throughout the Midwest with nine locations,” says Aitken. “Over the last 50 years, this family-owned business has taken care of its customers and offers a great partnership for us to expand our Polar King Mobile fleet.”

Jim Hawk III, the president of Jim Hawk Truck Trailers, added, “We are excited about expanding into new niche market areas with diversified and unique product offerings. The mini reefer trailers will help us connect with a new market and suit a new set of needs we have not been able to serve previously. We are always looking to be progressive and find ways to expand our business and customer base.”

Polar King Mobile provides 8 to 16-foot small, refrigerated trailers that are both affordable and industry leading in all respects. “The addition of Century Leasing helps expand the reach of the PKM line deeper into the heart of the Midweek and Great Plains” Aitken says. “Our products complement those of Polar King and Polar Leasing by providing a long absent solution to the marketplace. We are excited about the opportunity Jim Hawk Truck Trailers brings to make these products more widely known and available to customers.”

The Polar King Mobile 110V (15 AMP) refrigerated trailers are designed and engineered specifically for outdoor and over-the-road use. Polar King’s 100 percent seamless fiberglass design provides a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment. The durable, NSF-approved non-slip flooring system greatly reduces the risk of slips and falls. Since the unit is completely seamless, it can quickly be cleaned with a hose and there’s no risk of damage to the insulation. According to Polar King Mobile, the unit will look factory new with regular care and cleaning.

PKM does not sell direct to the public. Aitken concludes, “We are creating a national network of value-added resellers by recruiting the best trailer distributors from the North American Trailer Dealers Association.” He adds, “A national network that includes dealers such as Century Leasing Corporation will provide the kind of fast, professional and knowledgeable service that our customers want.”

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers is headquartered in Council Bluffs, IA, and has nine branch locations across the Midwest, including in Chicago, Kansas City, Fargo ND, Sioux Falls SD, Sioux City IA, Council Bluffs IA, Des Moines IA, Davenport IA and Morton IL. For more information, call 800-621-7788 or visit https://www.jhtt.com/.

To learn more about Polar King Mobile, visit www.polarkingmobile.com or call 260-428-2589. Potential dealers or early adopters should email Christian Aitken at christian.aitken@polarking.com.

About Polar King

Polar King began operations in early 1982 by constructing and shipping walk-in units from a modest 12,000 sq. /ft. facility in New Haven, Indiana. As demand grew for outdoor fiberglass commercial walk-in coolers and commercial walk-in freezers, production moved to a 204,000 sq. /ft. facility located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. For nearly 40 years, Polar King has provided thousands of units to single unit operators, chain restaurants, schools, health care facilities, government agencies and many other industries requiring dependable outdoor walk-in refrigeration.

