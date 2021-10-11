INE CEO Named Finalist for Tech CEO of the Year by North Carolina Technology Association

Cary, NC, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE’s Chief Executive Officer Richard McLain has been named a finalist for “Tech CEO of the Year” by the North Carolina Tech Association. The winner will be chosen by a broader group of CEOs from across North Carolina and announced at the NC TECH Awards Gala in November. The NC TECH Awards is North Carolina’s only statewide technology awards program that recognizes leadership, innovation, and growth in the tech sector.

McLain has been with INE for more than a decade, leading the company from a small tech startup to become the global leader in Information Technology training that it is today. Earlier this year, McLain spearheaded the move to reduce the price of training by more than 50%, lowering the barrier for thousands of students who are working to enter and succeed in the tech industry.

“I am honored to be a finalist and in the company of incredibly talented tech leaders here in North Carolina,” said McLain. “The demand for highly skilled technical teams is higher than ever, and we are constantly looking for ways to make our training more dynamic, hands-on, and engaging. Reducing the price of education for mission-critical areas like Cloud Computing, Networking, and Cyber Security allows individuals and businesses alike to grow their expertise sustainably. I’m excited for INE to continue leading the way in increasing access to tech education.”

Since becoming CEO in 2018, McLain has led INE through a private equity sale with Providence Strategic Growth (PSG), the growth equity affiliate of Providence Equity Partners, a private equity investment firm with approximately $44 billion in aggregate capital commitments. Over the last year, INE has seen a 21% growth in employee headcount, 83% growth in Recurring Cash Bookings, and 62% growth in Paid Subscribers. McLain has also led INE through a series of acquisitions and continues to pursue an aggressive growth strategy.

INE has been named a 2021 industry leader by G2, SourceForge, and Slashdot. Triangle Business Journal recently named INE to its list of Top Influential Networking Companies, and Cyber Security Review Magazine named INE a 2021 Top 10 Security Awareness Training Service Company. INE is also a finalist for the 2021 “Best Tech Company to Work For” award presented by NC TECH.

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE’s portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next-generation security, and infrastructure programming and development.

