AIAG Announces Update to Core Tools Self-Assessment

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced the update of its most popular assessment resource: the Core Tools Self-Assessment (CTSA).



Originally launched in 2012, this complimentary self-assessment was developed as a way for individuals to test their basic competency in the automotive Quality Core Tools (i.e., APQP/PPAP, FMEA, MSA and SPC) and identify areas for improvement. Upon completing the CTSA, users receive their confidential results for each Core Tool and can benchmark those scores against industry averages and goals to determine additional training needs.

Nearly a decade later – and with more than 18,000 exams completed to date across the US, Mexico, and China – this online resource has received a significant update to reflect the AIAG & VDA FMEA Handbook methodology. While the majority of the FMEA questions in the revised version remain focused on general methodology and techniques, all 4th edition-specific content has been replaced with questions focused on the AIAG & VDA FMEA Handbook, instead.

The updated CTSA is now available in English, Spanish (Latin American), Simplified Chinese, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese, with French, German, Korean and Russian translations scheduled to be released by November 1, 2021.

AIAG senior program manager of quality products and services, and Core Tools Support (CTS) software manager Brian Martensen explains: “Updating the CTSA to include content from the AIAG & VDA FMEA Handbook demonstrates AIAG’s commitment to support the automotive industry by providing a tool that allows quality professionals to monitor and measure their FMEA knowledge. As the industry continues its transition to the AIAG & VDA FMEA Handbook, this is the right time to update the CTSA to support the transition and provide this benefit worldwide with selected translations.”

In addition to being one of AIAG’s most popular standalone assessment resources, the CTSA is also the basis for the organization’s new Quality Core Tools Knowledge Badge, which supports professionals’ efforts to reach industry benchmarks in all Core Tool areas. Earning the badge involves taking the CTSA to determine baseline scores in APQP/PPAP, FMEA, MSA and SPC; completing associated Core Tools eLearning to increase knowledge as needed; and retaking the self-assessment. The badge process is complete once the user scores at least 80% in all four Core Tool areas.

Martensen concludes: “Individuals earning 80% scores on all four Core Tools receive a digitally signed certificate stating they achieved their Quality Core Tools Knowledge Badge. As we include content from the AIAG & VDA FMEA Handbook, we hope this Badge will be a source of pride for those who achieve it, distinguishing Badge holders as knowledgeable quality professionals.”

The updated Core Tools Self-Assessment is available for 30 days following registration for those who are unable to take it immediately, and users can register as frequently as once per month.

