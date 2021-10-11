RisCo Assigns Rating AA+ for Rochester Reinsurance PLC

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 6, 2021, RisCo, the analytical credit rating agency, assigned Rochester Reinsurance PLC a credit rating of AA+.

The credit rating of Rochester Reinsurance PLC is due to its strong market position: the level of the credit rating is explained by a very high assessment of premium payment coverage and a high assessment of the business profile associated with good diversification by key products. The balance sheet is strong, which is underpinned by a strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization and it demonstrates resilience to natural catastrophe stress scenarios. The dynamic approach to risk management allows the company to respond to emerging risks as they arise and the moderate product risk across the portfolio, which includes high-risk lines such as catastrophe, as well as relatively simple products, render this business profile a favorable one.

Rochester Reinsurance PLC is one of the best performing and dynamic reinsurance companies, offering comprehensive solutions for the reinsurance market, such as Property and Casualty, Engineering, Financial Risks, Cargo, Liability, Marine and Aviation, Life and Health. The agency notes a stable demand for the portfolio of reinsurance services offered by the company. Rochester Reinsurance PLC offers its own set of products against COVID-19 incidents.

Rochester Reinsurance: office@rochesterreinsurance.eu

