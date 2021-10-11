ALSTOM SA : Alstom wins the contract for the 100% automatic metro system for Line 18 of the Île-de-France network

English French

Alstom wins the contract for the 100% automatic metro system

for Line 18 of the Île-de-France network

For this line, Alstom will be designing and supplying the rolling stock ( a maximum of 37 trainsets, 15 of which are in the firm phase ) .

Alstom is also implementing a complete signalling system including solutions for driverless automatic train control, data transmission and centralised supervision controls .

Alstom will also act as general integrator of the project.





11 October 2021 – Alstom has been selected by Société du Grand Paris, in agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités, to supply the rolling stock for Line 18 of the “Grand Paris Express” network (in France). The contract also includes solutions for driverless automated systems, data transmission, centralised supervision controls and the overall integration of the transport system.

The contract is worth approximately 230 million euro1. The contract is co-financed by Société du Grand Paris and Île-de-France Mobilités, which is responsible for the rolling stock and on-board equipment.

Line 18 is a 35-kilometre automatic metro line, including 14 kilometres of overhead lines, which will eventually link Versailles to Orly airport in 30 minutes, passing through the Saclay plateau, well-known for its major education and research centres.

"Alstom teams are especially proud to win the contract for Line 18 of the Île-de-France network. After the Toulouse metro system, awarded to us last year, this contract award is further recognition of our expertise in integrated turnkey metro systems and digital mobility. This contract also points to the renewed confidence of our customers, Île-de-France Mobilités and Société du Grand Paris," said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.

A complete automated metro signalling solution

Alstom is deploying a complete signalling system for Line 18 of the Île-de-France network, comprising three types of technology:

Urbalis Fluence automatic train control, an innovative solution based on direct train-to-train communication, brings the intelligence of the system on-board the trains and improves the line’s overall performance by reducing intervals between trains.

Iconis centralised controls allow for automated traffic management with a high level of operational flexibility, enabling operators to develop advanced regulation scenarios.

The data transmission system, based on robust, proven products, offers very high availability.





Today, 112 metro lines worldwide, including 68 in commercial service, are equipped with Alstom’s CBTC2 solutions. Eighteen of these are fully automated driverless operation solutions. Alstom's solution for Line 18 will achieve very high levels of performance and operational availability.

Acting as general integrator

For Line 18, Alstom will also act as general integrator, which includes the verification of the tests for the different sub-assemblies and the organisation of the overall system tests, including the functional realisation of the overall tests and the verification of the entire transport system’s performance.

Alstom is a world leader in integrated metro systems with extensive experience in the design, construction, commissioning, and delivery of more than 80 turnkey systems in commercial service worldwide. Singapore's Circle Line and Panama City's Lines 1 and 2 are among Alstom's success stories in integrated metro projects, the most recent being the Dubai Metro “Route 2020”, which opened in July 2020.

Proven rolling stock, suited to the specific requirements of Line 18

The rolling stock for Line 18, which belongs to the same range as Alstom’s Metropolis metro for lines 15, 16 and 17 of the Île-de-France network, optimises time and development costs while making it possible to share the same architecture and components. This new rolling stock is suited to the specific requirements and characteristics of Line 18. Its architecture and interior fittings have been designed to maximise train capacity while enhancing comfort, accessibility, and passenger flow. It features wide corridors, easy circulation throughout the train, three wide doors per car and spacious panoramic openings at each end. It also includes multiple sources of light, numerous passenger information systems (including digital route maps), and USB sockets, making journeys ‘cosy and connected’.

At peak times, each train will be able to carry 498 passengers (54 seated) at commercial speeds of up to 100 km/h.

How the French sites are contributing to the contract for Line 18

Alstom will mobilise its centres of expertise in digital mobility and signalling. With nearly 2,100 employees, Alstom is the largest employer in this field in France. The Saint-Ouen and Villeurbanne sites will be responsible for developing and deploying automatic operation, data transmission and centralised control systems, as well as the general integration of the transport system. For the rolling stock, the Valenciennes Petite-Forêt site will be responsible for project management, studies, development, production, assembly, and validation of the trains.

1 This amount has been recorded in the second quarter of Alstom's 2021/22 financial year.

2 Communication Based Train Control (CBTC).

AlstomTM, UrbalisTM, Urbalis FluenceTM, IconisTM and MetropolisTM are registered trademarks of the Alstom Group





